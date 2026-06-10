Recent Release, "PICTURES Study Guide," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brad Young, Offers Churches and Study Groups a Structured Pathway to Scriptural Exploration
Spring Hill, TN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brad Young has completed a new book, titled, "PICTURES Study Guide," designed to deepen engagement with the scriptures explored in Pictures. This resource provides carefully crafted questions and discussion prompts that transform individual reflection and small group gatherings into occasions for meaningful biblical study. Whether used in formal church classes or intimate home settings, the study guide creates space for congregations to examine scriptural themes with intention and rigor.
Brad Young brings pastoral insight to this project, understanding that genuine spiritual growth requires both contemplation and community dialogue. His background in faith formation informed his approach to developing questions that move beyond surface-level comprehension, inviting participants to wrestle with biblical truths in ways that cultivate personal transformation.
"PICTURES Study Guide" by Brad Young opens pathways to richer scriptural understanding through purposeful inquiry and communal discussion. The guide's thoughtfully constructed questions are designed to stimulate conversations that yield deeper insights and fresh revelations from the Holy Spirit. Readers will discover how structured study creates fertile ground for spiritual awakening, transforming familiar passages into sources of ongoing revelation and growth.
"This study guide serves as a practical tool for anyone seeking to engage scripture more profoundly," said Young. "My hope is that churches and small groups will use these questions as catalysts for conversations that draw participants closer to God's truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young's resourceful work equips faith communities with accessible tools for scriptural exploration. This guide promises to enrich worship practices and deepen congregational understanding of biblical principles.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "PICTURES Study Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brad Young brings pastoral insight to this project, understanding that genuine spiritual growth requires both contemplation and community dialogue. His background in faith formation informed his approach to developing questions that move beyond surface-level comprehension, inviting participants to wrestle with biblical truths in ways that cultivate personal transformation.
"PICTURES Study Guide" by Brad Young opens pathways to richer scriptural understanding through purposeful inquiry and communal discussion. The guide's thoughtfully constructed questions are designed to stimulate conversations that yield deeper insights and fresh revelations from the Holy Spirit. Readers will discover how structured study creates fertile ground for spiritual awakening, transforming familiar passages into sources of ongoing revelation and growth.
"This study guide serves as a practical tool for anyone seeking to engage scripture more profoundly," said Young. "My hope is that churches and small groups will use these questions as catalysts for conversations that draw participants closer to God's truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young's resourceful work equips faith communities with accessible tools for scriptural exploration. This guide promises to enrich worship practices and deepen congregational understanding of biblical principles.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "PICTURES Study Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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