Recent Release, "Monday Musings," from Author J. Michael Ripski, Offers a Chaplain's Candid Reflections on Faith, Doubt, and Life's Persistent Questions
Lebanon, TN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. Michael Ripski has completed a new book, "Monday Musings: A University Chaplain Thinks Out Loud with Heart and Head," a collection of thoughtful meditations designed to spark meaningful conversation about life's most pressing concerns. Rather than offering easy answers, Ripski invites readers into genuine wrestling with the complexities that disturb our peace of mind, spirit, body, and soul. Through accessible yet substantive reflections, he creates space for those who refuse to accept superficial responses to profound questions.
Ripski's forty years of ministry in United Methodist churches across Tennessee, followed by eight years serving as University Chaplain and instructor at Cumberland University in Lebanon, have shaped him into a seasoned guide through spiritual uncertainty. His earlier works, including "Conversing with God" and the Lenten devotional "This Side of Easter," demonstrate his long commitment to helping others navigate faith with both intellectual rigor and pastoral sensitivity. Drawing on decades of pastoral experience and genuine engagement with struggling souls, Ripski brings hard-won wisdom to these pages.
In "Monday Musings," readers will discover a companion for their own doubts and deliberations. Ripski addresses the tension between conflicting beliefs, the integrity required to penetrate comfortable assumptions, and the paradoxes inherent in authentic spiritual seeking. His intention is neither to convince nor convert, but rather to assure readers that they are not alone in their questioning—whether wrestling with life's largest dilemmas or those nagging concerns that refuse to be silenced. This collection affirms that intellectual honesty and deep faith need not be adversaries.
"I believe that genuine spirituality involves honest thinking," said author J. Michael Ripski. "These musings emerged from my conviction that if you're disturbed by what deserves to disturb you, if you're willing to wrestle with ambiguity rather than retreat into certainty, then you're on a path of integrity. My hope is that these reflections become catalysts for the conversations we desperately need to be having."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Michael Ripski's enlightening work equips readers with a trusted voice for navigating life's thorniest questions. This collection demonstrates that questioning is not a sign of weak faith, but rather evidence of a faith willing to grow.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "Monday Musings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ripski's forty years of ministry in United Methodist churches across Tennessee, followed by eight years serving as University Chaplain and instructor at Cumberland University in Lebanon, have shaped him into a seasoned guide through spiritual uncertainty. His earlier works, including "Conversing with God" and the Lenten devotional "This Side of Easter," demonstrate his long commitment to helping others navigate faith with both intellectual rigor and pastoral sensitivity. Drawing on decades of pastoral experience and genuine engagement with struggling souls, Ripski brings hard-won wisdom to these pages.
In "Monday Musings," readers will discover a companion for their own doubts and deliberations. Ripski addresses the tension between conflicting beliefs, the integrity required to penetrate comfortable assumptions, and the paradoxes inherent in authentic spiritual seeking. His intention is neither to convince nor convert, but rather to assure readers that they are not alone in their questioning—whether wrestling with life's largest dilemmas or those nagging concerns that refuse to be silenced. This collection affirms that intellectual honesty and deep faith need not be adversaries.
"I believe that genuine spirituality involves honest thinking," said author J. Michael Ripski. "These musings emerged from my conviction that if you're disturbed by what deserves to disturb you, if you're willing to wrestle with ambiguity rather than retreat into certainty, then you're on a path of integrity. My hope is that these reflections become catalysts for the conversations we desperately need to be having."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Michael Ripski's enlightening work equips readers with a trusted voice for navigating life's thorniest questions. This collection demonstrates that questioning is not a sign of weak faith, but rather evidence of a faith willing to grow.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "Monday Musings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories