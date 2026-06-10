Recent Release, "Mummy's Voice is Magical," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sylis Gordon, Explores a Child Discovering Inner Magic
Brooklyn, NY, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sylis Gordon has completed a new book, "Mummy's Voice is Magical," that follows a child's enchanting exploration of their inner voice and self-worth. Growing up on the beautiful island of Trinidad and Tobago, the author first learned the lack of self-love and became determined to raise awareness for every child. This heartwarming story invites readers to embrace their uniqueness and nurture confidence from an early age.
As an author, Sylis Gordon weaves her personal experiences and passion for uplifting young minds into this captivating narrative. "Mummy's Voice is Magical" celebrates the transformative impact of self-acceptance and the profound difference it can make in a child's life.
"Writing has always been my outlet to express myself," said author Sylis Gordon. "This book is a love letter to all children, reminding them of the magic that resides within and encouraging them to embrace their authentic selves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylis Gordon's inspiring work empowers young readers to cultivate self-love and uncover the unique gifts they have to offer the world. This charming and spiritually rich book is a must-read for parents, educators, and all those who believe in the transformative power of self-acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mummy's Voice is Magical" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As an author, Sylis Gordon weaves her personal experiences and passion for uplifting young minds into this captivating narrative. "Mummy's Voice is Magical" celebrates the transformative impact of self-acceptance and the profound difference it can make in a child's life.
"Writing has always been my outlet to express myself," said author Sylis Gordon. "This book is a love letter to all children, reminding them of the magic that resides within and encouraging them to embrace their authentic selves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylis Gordon's inspiring work empowers young readers to cultivate self-love and uncover the unique gifts they have to offer the world. This charming and spiritually rich book is a must-read for parents, educators, and all those who believe in the transformative power of self-acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mummy's Voice is Magical" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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