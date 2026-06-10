Recent Release, "Opportunities of Healing," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Latusha Maggiit, Invites Readers Into Sacred Moments of Prayer, Faith, and Restoration
Phoenix, AZ, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Latusha Maggit has completed a new book, titled, "Opportunities of Healing," a devotional crafted from authentic vulnerability and unwavering trust in God's presence. Rather than presenting polished perfection, this work meets readers exactly where they are—in seasons of waiting, moments of profound pain, and times when faith becomes their only anchor. Through carefully curated prayers, grounding scriptures, and reflective meditations, Maggit creates a sanctuary for those navigating life's most difficult terrain.
The author brings lived experience to these pages as founder of Unique Serenity Care Center, where she dedicates herself to guiding women toward healing and wholeness through faith-based empowerment. Her commitment extends beyond her formal ministry into community service, where she volunteers with organizations dedicated to restoration and hope. This passion infuses every prayer and meditation with genuine compassion and spiritual depth.
"Opportunities of Healing" addresses the deepest longings of broken and weary hearts seeking reassurance that transformation remains possible. Readers will discover how to trust God through incremental steps, experience the peace that comes from surrendering control, and learn to perceive themselves through divine eyes—whole, chosen, and abundantly worthy of grace. This devotional serves as a tender reminder that healing begins where earnest prayer meets sincere faith.
"I wrote this book hoping readers would see themselves as God sees them," said the author. "My deepest desire is that these pages remind you that restoration is always within reach, peace truly is attainable, and God continuously works in your life, guiding you with perfect love through every season."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latusha Maggit's spiritually rich work offers solace and encouragement to all who seek renewed hope. This devotional transforms doubt into conviction and despair into possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Opportunities of Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings lived experience to these pages as founder of Unique Serenity Care Center, where she dedicates herself to guiding women toward healing and wholeness through faith-based empowerment. Her commitment extends beyond her formal ministry into community service, where she volunteers with organizations dedicated to restoration and hope. This passion infuses every prayer and meditation with genuine compassion and spiritual depth.
"Opportunities of Healing" addresses the deepest longings of broken and weary hearts seeking reassurance that transformation remains possible. Readers will discover how to trust God through incremental steps, experience the peace that comes from surrendering control, and learn to perceive themselves through divine eyes—whole, chosen, and abundantly worthy of grace. This devotional serves as a tender reminder that healing begins where earnest prayer meets sincere faith.
"I wrote this book hoping readers would see themselves as God sees them," said the author. "My deepest desire is that these pages remind you that restoration is always within reach, peace truly is attainable, and God continuously works in your life, guiding you with perfect love through every season."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latusha Maggit's spiritually rich work offers solace and encouragement to all who seek renewed hope. This devotional transforms doubt into conviction and despair into possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Opportunities of Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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