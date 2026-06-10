D. J. W. Agemy’s Newly Released "The Heart of the Living Mountain" is an Epic Fantasy Adventure of Prophecy, Destiny, and Six Lives Bound to Save a Dying World
“The Heart of the Living Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. J. W. Agemy is a sweeping fantasy novel that follows six unlikely heroes drawn together by prophecy as they journey across a fractured kingdom to prevent its collapse.
Hartford, CT, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Heart of the Living Mountain”: a richly imagined tale of courage, sacrifice, and destiny set in a world on the brink of ruin. “The Heart of the Living Mountain” is the creation of published author, D. J. W. Agemy.
Agemy shares, “There were once six great high kingdoms; now there is only one. The prophecy of destruction is realized as the high king’s power wanes and criminal families take more control of the land. Adventure calls to six individuals to prevent the collapse of the structured world.
One is an ancient man who lived many lives and died many deaths. He gave up on the world and sought only to die one last time, but that was forbade him. Another is a young boy who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth but was forced to learn the value of hard work, good morals, and earning what he had. Another is quite the opposite; he was born to a mother and father with almost nothing, but when given the opportunity to obtain riches, albeit illegally, he takes the chance. A princess who finds herself unprepared for the adventure set before her must learn how to rely on herself and communicate with others. A young girl who simply wishes to find an adventure. And a slave to a life of sorrow who only wants to be free from her bonds and the threat of death and live life in the sunshine of openness.
From the presence of the high king to multiple lone wastelands and everywhere in between, from the depths of the world to the skies above the kingdom, they travel and are tested in ways they could not have foreseen even if they did know what they were destined for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. J. W. Agemy’s new book invites readers into a vast and vivid fantasy world where fate is written, courage is forged, and ordinary lives are called to extraordinary purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of the Living Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of the Living Mountain”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Agemy shares, “There were once six great high kingdoms; now there is only one. The prophecy of destruction is realized as the high king’s power wanes and criminal families take more control of the land. Adventure calls to six individuals to prevent the collapse of the structured world.
One is an ancient man who lived many lives and died many deaths. He gave up on the world and sought only to die one last time, but that was forbade him. Another is a young boy who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth but was forced to learn the value of hard work, good morals, and earning what he had. Another is quite the opposite; he was born to a mother and father with almost nothing, but when given the opportunity to obtain riches, albeit illegally, he takes the chance. A princess who finds herself unprepared for the adventure set before her must learn how to rely on herself and communicate with others. A young girl who simply wishes to find an adventure. And a slave to a life of sorrow who only wants to be free from her bonds and the threat of death and live life in the sunshine of openness.
From the presence of the high king to multiple lone wastelands and everywhere in between, from the depths of the world to the skies above the kingdom, they travel and are tested in ways they could not have foreseen even if they did know what they were destined for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. J. W. Agemy’s new book invites readers into a vast and vivid fantasy world where fate is written, courage is forged, and ordinary lives are called to extraordinary purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of the Living Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of the Living Mountain”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories