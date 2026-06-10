Recent Release "Things I Want Our Grandchildren to Know" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kay Teehan Offers Timeless Wisdom Distilled from a Lifetime of Experience
Winterhaven, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kay Teehan has completed a new book, "Things I Want Our Grandchildren to Know," which distills crucial life lessons learned through years of personal experience into practical guidance for the next generation. Rather than allowing young people to navigate life's challenges through trial and error alone, Teehan shares the essential takeaways that have shaped her understanding of what it means to live with purpose and intention. Her work recognizes that many obstacles encountered in life might be avoided through the benefit of others' hard-won knowledge, offering her grandchildren—and all readers—a compass for their journey ahead.
With a background as a dedicated mother of four and grandmother of six, Kay Teehan brings authentic perspective to her writing. Her educational credentials, including a BS in Education and an MA in Communication Science/Educational Technology, have equipped her with both the communication skills and pedagogical insight necessary to convey complex ideas with clarity and warmth. This combination of lived experience and professional training allows her to bridge generational divides and speak to readers across age groups with credibility and grace.
"Things I Want Our Grandchildren to Know" explores the themes of resilience, integrity, and purposeful decision-making that form the foundation for flourishing in an unpredictable world. Readers will discover practical best practices designed to help younger generations prepare themselves for greater happiness and achievement, while also finding reflection on the values that endure across time. Teehan's narrative voice creates an intimate conversation between elder and youth, making this work a treasured family heirloom of wisdom.
"I wanted to share the insights I've gathered over decades," said Teehan, "because I believe our grandchildren deserve the benefit of understanding which choices lead to meaningful lives, and how to weather the inevitable storms with confidence and hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Teehan's insightful work equips readers with actionable wisdom for navigating life's complexities. This timely contribution promises to strengthen families and inspire younger generations to build lives of significance.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Things I Want Our Grandchildren to Know" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With a background as a dedicated mother of four and grandmother of six, Kay Teehan brings authentic perspective to her writing. Her educational credentials, including a BS in Education and an MA in Communication Science/Educational Technology, have equipped her with both the communication skills and pedagogical insight necessary to convey complex ideas with clarity and warmth. This combination of lived experience and professional training allows her to bridge generational divides and speak to readers across age groups with credibility and grace.
"Things I Want Our Grandchildren to Know" explores the themes of resilience, integrity, and purposeful decision-making that form the foundation for flourishing in an unpredictable world. Readers will discover practical best practices designed to help younger generations prepare themselves for greater happiness and achievement, while also finding reflection on the values that endure across time. Teehan's narrative voice creates an intimate conversation between elder and youth, making this work a treasured family heirloom of wisdom.
"I wanted to share the insights I've gathered over decades," said Teehan, "because I believe our grandchildren deserve the benefit of understanding which choices lead to meaningful lives, and how to weather the inevitable storms with confidence and hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Teehan's insightful work equips readers with actionable wisdom for navigating life's complexities. This timely contribution promises to strengthen families and inspire younger generations to build lives of significance.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Things I Want Our Grandchildren to Know" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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