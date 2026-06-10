Recent Release, "The Fourteen Gifts," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Michael S. Rolland, Explores Faith and Survival During Ukraine's Devastating 2022 Invasion
New Orleans, LA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael S. Rolland has completed a new book, "The Fourteen Gifts," which tells the extraordinary story of eleven-year-old Yuliya Kamyshin's harrowing journey through the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine. Beginning at 4:42 a.m. on February 24, 2022, when artillery fire tears through her neighborhood, Yuliya watches her father and older brother depart to defend their homeland while she and her mother are forced to flee their damaged apartment. Separated from her mother after the school sheltering her comes under attack, Yuliya finds herself alone, stripped of everything familiar—her family, her home, her entire world reduced to rubble.
The author draws upon his own profound spiritual transformation to craft this compelling narrative. Michael S. Rolland earned his B.A. in Philosophy from the University of New Orleans and his J.D. from Loyola Law School before pursuing an advanced LL.M. in Environmental Law from Tulane Law School. During a distinguished forty-five-year legal career, he developed a keen understanding of human resilience and the power of conviction. Born again and baptized at sixty-one years old in Anchorage, Alaska, Rolland brings an authentic spiritual perspective to his writing, channeling decades of faith-centered reflection into this stirring work.
"The Fourteen Gifts" unfolds as a testament to divine grace amid unimaginable hardship. When Yuliya's circumstances seem utterly hopeless, the archangel Michael appears as a messenger of God, delivering fourteen sacred gifts through verses from King David's twenty-seventh psalm. Each gift arrives precisely when needed, offering encouragement, protection, and spiritual sustenance as Yuliya confronts life-threatening dangers. Through her tribulations, readers discover a profound meditation on unwavering faith, the transformative power of scripture, and how trust in the Lord can anchor us through our darkest hours. This visceral account reminds us that even in devastation, divine love remains present and redemptive.
"In writing this novel, I sought to illuminate how faith becomes our greatest refuge when everything else is taken from us," said Rolland. "Yuliya's journey reflects the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the eternal comfort found in God's word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael S. Rolland's gripping work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of faith under siege. This narrative invites believers and seekers alike to contemplate the depths of spiritual sustenance available to those who trust in the Lord's protection.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "The Fourteen Gifts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author draws upon his own profound spiritual transformation to craft this compelling narrative. Michael S. Rolland earned his B.A. in Philosophy from the University of New Orleans and his J.D. from Loyola Law School before pursuing an advanced LL.M. in Environmental Law from Tulane Law School. During a distinguished forty-five-year legal career, he developed a keen understanding of human resilience and the power of conviction. Born again and baptized at sixty-one years old in Anchorage, Alaska, Rolland brings an authentic spiritual perspective to his writing, channeling decades of faith-centered reflection into this stirring work.
"The Fourteen Gifts" unfolds as a testament to divine grace amid unimaginable hardship. When Yuliya's circumstances seem utterly hopeless, the archangel Michael appears as a messenger of God, delivering fourteen sacred gifts through verses from King David's twenty-seventh psalm. Each gift arrives precisely when needed, offering encouragement, protection, and spiritual sustenance as Yuliya confronts life-threatening dangers. Through her tribulations, readers discover a profound meditation on unwavering faith, the transformative power of scripture, and how trust in the Lord can anchor us through our darkest hours. This visceral account reminds us that even in devastation, divine love remains present and redemptive.
"In writing this novel, I sought to illuminate how faith becomes our greatest refuge when everything else is taken from us," said Rolland. "Yuliya's journey reflects the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the eternal comfort found in God's word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael S. Rolland's gripping work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of faith under siege. This narrative invites believers and seekers alike to contemplate the depths of spiritual sustenance available to those who trust in the Lord's protection.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "The Fourteen Gifts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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