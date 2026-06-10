Recent Release, "The Whole Truth!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Elton Early, Explores Scripture's Message of Grace and Salvation Through Christ
Guin, AL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elton Early has completed a new book, "The Whole Truth!" that examines one of Christianity's most consequential truths: the transformative power of God's grace revealed through Jesus Christ's death, burial, and resurrection. Drawing from decades of personal faith, Early presents a compelling case that believers need not be confused or misled about salvation's essential message. The book challenges readers to look beyond distortions and return to what scripture plainly declares about redemption, righteousness, and eternal security through faith in Christ's finished work.
Early's perspective is shaped by a lifetime of lived experience grounded in Christian conviction. Having served honorably in the US Marines, including five major campaigns in Vietnam, and later spending a career in industrial work before retirement, he brings a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to spiritual truth. His fifty-plus years as a believer have given him both the maturity and clarity to articulate why the gospel message matters so profoundly in everyday life.
"The Whole Truth!" invites readers on a journey through Paul's epistles to discover the authentic foundation of grace that transforms human existence. Early emphasizes that God's Word need not be complicated or twisted for personal gain—it simply demands faith and acceptance. The book's central premise challenges complacency: that understanding God's grace through Christ's sacrifice unlocks ultimate joy, security, and eternal hope. Readers will confront fundamental questions about their own relationship with God and whether they're truly grounded in scriptural truth rather than human reinterpretation.
"The truth of God's Word is plainly revealed through the epistles of Paul, and I believe every sincere believer should understand and embrace the gospel of grace without confusion or compromise," said author Elton Early.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elton Early's enlightening work equips believers with scriptural foundation and renewed conviction. This book promises to clarify what often becomes obscured by false doctrine and cultural distraction.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Whole Truth!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Early's perspective is shaped by a lifetime of lived experience grounded in Christian conviction. Having served honorably in the US Marines, including five major campaigns in Vietnam, and later spending a career in industrial work before retirement, he brings a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to spiritual truth. His fifty-plus years as a believer have given him both the maturity and clarity to articulate why the gospel message matters so profoundly in everyday life.
"The Whole Truth!" invites readers on a journey through Paul's epistles to discover the authentic foundation of grace that transforms human existence. Early emphasizes that God's Word need not be complicated or twisted for personal gain—it simply demands faith and acceptance. The book's central premise challenges complacency: that understanding God's grace through Christ's sacrifice unlocks ultimate joy, security, and eternal hope. Readers will confront fundamental questions about their own relationship with God and whether they're truly grounded in scriptural truth rather than human reinterpretation.
"The truth of God's Word is plainly revealed through the epistles of Paul, and I believe every sincere believer should understand and embrace the gospel of grace without confusion or compromise," said author Elton Early.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elton Early's enlightening work equips believers with scriptural foundation and renewed conviction. This book promises to clarify what often becomes obscured by false doctrine and cultural distraction.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Whole Truth!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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