Recent Release, "In God's Favor," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mary Berkenstock, Explores Divine Intervention, Healing, and Protection Affirming God's Presence
Newhall, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Berkenstock has completed a new book, "In God's Favor": A Lifetime of Miracles and Protection, which chronicles her extraordinary journey of witnessing God's miraculous hand at work throughout her life. From healings and divine protection to financial provision and timely intervention, she recounts numerous instances where faith became the bridge between impossibility and breakthrough. These accounts testify to a God who shows up precisely when needed most, transforming circumstances that seemed insurmountable into evidence of supernatural grace.
Raised in a Pentecostal church where her grandfather served as pastor, Mary Berkenstock was shaped by her mother's unshakeable trust in God's provision. Witnessing her mother navigate the challenges of raising twelve children through faith and prayer left an indelible mark on her own spiritual foundation. At age nine, she made a personal commitment to Christ through baptism, beginning a lifelong relationship with her heavenly Father that would sustain her through trials, attacks, and countless seasons of uncertainty.
"In God's Favor" invites readers into the heart of someone who has learned to surrender her entire life to God. Throughout these pages, Mary Berkenstock demonstrates that nothing exceeds God's power, that all things become possible through belief, and that the enemy's attempts to destroy her have repeatedly been thwarted by God's sovereign protection. Readers will discover the transformative power of maintaining hope and faith regardless of circumstances, along with the assurance that paradise awaits those who choose to believe and remain faithful.
"I have encountered so many miracles throughout my lifetime," said author Mary Berkenstock, "and I wanted to share them so others would understand that nothing is bigger than God and that all things are possible if you simply believe and accept Christ as your Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Berkenstock's faith-filled work encourages readers to recognize divine intervention in their own lives and trust God's perfect timing. This testimony awakens hope and deepens conviction in the hearts of believers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "In God's Favor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Raised in a Pentecostal church where her grandfather served as pastor, Mary Berkenstock was shaped by her mother's unshakeable trust in God's provision. Witnessing her mother navigate the challenges of raising twelve children through faith and prayer left an indelible mark on her own spiritual foundation. At age nine, she made a personal commitment to Christ through baptism, beginning a lifelong relationship with her heavenly Father that would sustain her through trials, attacks, and countless seasons of uncertainty.
"In God's Favor" invites readers into the heart of someone who has learned to surrender her entire life to God. Throughout these pages, Mary Berkenstock demonstrates that nothing exceeds God's power, that all things become possible through belief, and that the enemy's attempts to destroy her have repeatedly been thwarted by God's sovereign protection. Readers will discover the transformative power of maintaining hope and faith regardless of circumstances, along with the assurance that paradise awaits those who choose to believe and remain faithful.
"I have encountered so many miracles throughout my lifetime," said author Mary Berkenstock, "and I wanted to share them so others would understand that nothing is bigger than God and that all things are possible if you simply believe and accept Christ as your Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Berkenstock's faith-filled work encourages readers to recognize divine intervention in their own lives and trust God's perfect timing. This testimony awakens hope and deepens conviction in the hearts of believers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "In God's Favor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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