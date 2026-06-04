SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP.
Madison, WI, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SuiteDynamics, a manufacturing-focused software partner, today announced the general availability of Dynamic Job Shop, a fully integrated manufacturing suite designed for custom, make-to-order, and batch producers. Dynamic Job Shop gives job shops a way to run quoting, configuration, capacity planning, fabrication, work orders, and quality control inside a single connected system, without the spreadsheets, side tools, and custom development that typically slow these businesses down.
Dynamic Job Shop runs natively inside a business’ ERP and extends it with the capabilities high mix manufacturers actually need: dimensional materials, multi-output routing, finite capacity scheduling, real-time shop floor execution, and quality compliance workflows. The result is real-time visibility from quote to cash and across the production floor, with no middleware and no offline workarounds.
Solving a long-standing gap in ERP for job shops
Traditional ERP platforms were built for predictable, repetitive manufacturing. Job shops, custom fabricators, and engineer-to-order producers operate differently. Every job is unique, schedules shift constantly, and standard ERP routing rarely matches how a real shop floor works. The result is familiar to operations leaders across the industry: planners default to spreadsheets, schedules assume infinite capacity, and teams lose hours each week to manual data entry and rework.
Dynamic Job Shop closes that gap. The suite is modular, so manufacturers can adopt the pieces they need and add more as they scale.
What's included in Dynamic Job Shop
Dynamic Configurator: A rules-based engine that lets sales and engineering teams build complex, make-to-order products through a single unified interface, with support for multiple outputs and item types from a single work order.
Finite Capacity Planner: True finite capacity scheduling that plans against real labor and machine constraints. Includes a drag and drop visual planner, color-coded utilization views, and a simulation mode for safe what-if analysis before changes are committed.
Dynamic Fabrication: Purpose-built for metal fabrication, steel cutting and slitting, welding, nesting, and cut-to-length processes, with built-in calculations for claim quantity, material costing, and BOM revisions tied to lot records.
Dynamic Work Orders: Real-time work order execution and labor tracking through mobile devices, badge authentication, and simplified time capture, eliminating paper travelers and reducing data entry lag for shop floor teams.
Dynamic Quality: Automated quality control workflows with QC task generation, assignee management, due date monitoring, and real-time dashboards for regulated industries.
Proven in production
Dynamic Job Shop is already in use at custom manufacturers across the country. Ihara Science, a precision manufacturer that had previously spent $600,000 on a failed ERP implementation, went live on Dynamic Job Shop in four months, restoring full shipping and fulfillment operations and giving its 30+ person shop floor barcode-driven work order completion. “SuiteDynamics has been a godsend,” said the Ihara team in a statement following go-live. “The system is everything we hoped for.”
A word from SuiteDynamics
“Job shops have been forced to bend their operations to fit ERP systems that were never designed for them,” said Jake Kleiner, CEO at SuiteDynamics. “Dynamic Job Shop flips that. We built this so manufacturers can run their business the way it actually runs on the floor, with the visibility, flexibility, and control they need to grow, without an army of consultants behind every change.”
About SuiteDynamics
SuiteDynamics is a manufacturing-focused software partner headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. The company helps custom and batch manufacturers modernize their operations through proven implementation services and proprietary software products, including the Dynamic Job Shop suite and the SuiteX platform. Learn more at www.suitedynamics.io.
Media Contact
SuiteDynamics Marketing
melinda@suitedynamics.io
www.suitedynamics.io
Madison, WI
Dynamic Job Shop runs natively inside a business’ ERP and extends it with the capabilities high mix manufacturers actually need: dimensional materials, multi-output routing, finite capacity scheduling, real-time shop floor execution, and quality compliance workflows. The result is real-time visibility from quote to cash and across the production floor, with no middleware and no offline workarounds.
Solving a long-standing gap in ERP for job shops
Traditional ERP platforms were built for predictable, repetitive manufacturing. Job shops, custom fabricators, and engineer-to-order producers operate differently. Every job is unique, schedules shift constantly, and standard ERP routing rarely matches how a real shop floor works. The result is familiar to operations leaders across the industry: planners default to spreadsheets, schedules assume infinite capacity, and teams lose hours each week to manual data entry and rework.
Dynamic Job Shop closes that gap. The suite is modular, so manufacturers can adopt the pieces they need and add more as they scale.
What's included in Dynamic Job Shop
Dynamic Configurator: A rules-based engine that lets sales and engineering teams build complex, make-to-order products through a single unified interface, with support for multiple outputs and item types from a single work order.
Finite Capacity Planner: True finite capacity scheduling that plans against real labor and machine constraints. Includes a drag and drop visual planner, color-coded utilization views, and a simulation mode for safe what-if analysis before changes are committed.
Dynamic Fabrication: Purpose-built for metal fabrication, steel cutting and slitting, welding, nesting, and cut-to-length processes, with built-in calculations for claim quantity, material costing, and BOM revisions tied to lot records.
Dynamic Work Orders: Real-time work order execution and labor tracking through mobile devices, badge authentication, and simplified time capture, eliminating paper travelers and reducing data entry lag for shop floor teams.
Dynamic Quality: Automated quality control workflows with QC task generation, assignee management, due date monitoring, and real-time dashboards for regulated industries.
Proven in production
Dynamic Job Shop is already in use at custom manufacturers across the country. Ihara Science, a precision manufacturer that had previously spent $600,000 on a failed ERP implementation, went live on Dynamic Job Shop in four months, restoring full shipping and fulfillment operations and giving its 30+ person shop floor barcode-driven work order completion. “SuiteDynamics has been a godsend,” said the Ihara team in a statement following go-live. “The system is everything we hoped for.”
A word from SuiteDynamics
“Job shops have been forced to bend their operations to fit ERP systems that were never designed for them,” said Jake Kleiner, CEO at SuiteDynamics. “Dynamic Job Shop flips that. We built this so manufacturers can run their business the way it actually runs on the floor, with the visibility, flexibility, and control they need to grow, without an army of consultants behind every change.”
About SuiteDynamics
SuiteDynamics is a manufacturing-focused software partner headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. The company helps custom and batch manufacturers modernize their operations through proven implementation services and proprietary software products, including the Dynamic Job Shop suite and the SuiteX platform. Learn more at www.suitedynamics.io.
Media Contact
SuiteDynamics Marketing
melinda@suitedynamics.io
www.suitedynamics.io
Madison, WI
Contact
SuiteDynamicsContact
Melinda Whitehouse
(608) 492-3654
suitedynamics.io
Melinda Whitehouse
(608) 492-3654
suitedynamics.io
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