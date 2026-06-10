Recent Release, "from Now On," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joan Barbara, Explores Grief Transforming Into Grace as a Woman Returns Home to Honor Her Sister
Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joan Barbara has completed a new book, "From Now On" that follows Amelia Wescott, a distinguished and accomplished woman navigating the profound loss of her beloved sister, Vanessa. When sorrow threatens to unravel her carefully constructed life, Amelia finds herself drawn back to the Wescott ancestral home—a place laden with history, secrets, and the echoes of cherished moments shared with her sibling. What begins as a journey through grief becomes something far more restorative.
Joan Barbara brings her compassionate storytelling to this exploration of family bonds that transcend loss. Through Amelia's introspective journey, the author weaves together themes of resilience, legacy, and the enduring connections that define us. Her narrative captures the tender complexity of mourning while celebrating the profound ways sisters shape our identities and futures.
In "From Now On”, readers will discover how returning to a childhood home can awaken buried dreams and illuminate new possibilities. As Amelia honors Vanessa's memory, she learns that love never truly ends; it transforms, deepens, and opens pathways toward unexpected joy. Her loneliness gradually gives way to renewal, and she emerges ready to embrace the chapters yet to be written, determined to build a future enriched by her sister's lasting influence.
"This book emerged from my desire to honor the sacred bonds between sisters and to remind readers that loss, while devastating, can become the catalyst for profound personal transformation," said Barbara.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Barbara's heartfelt work offers solace and inspiration to readers navigating their own experiences of grief and family connection. Through Amelia's story, audiences discover that welcoming a loved one's legacy becomes the bridge between sorrow and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "From Now On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Joan Barbara brings her compassionate storytelling to this exploration of family bonds that transcend loss. Through Amelia's introspective journey, the author weaves together themes of resilience, legacy, and the enduring connections that define us. Her narrative captures the tender complexity of mourning while celebrating the profound ways sisters shape our identities and futures.
In "From Now On”, readers will discover how returning to a childhood home can awaken buried dreams and illuminate new possibilities. As Amelia honors Vanessa's memory, she learns that love never truly ends; it transforms, deepens, and opens pathways toward unexpected joy. Her loneliness gradually gives way to renewal, and she emerges ready to embrace the chapters yet to be written, determined to build a future enriched by her sister's lasting influence.
"This book emerged from my desire to honor the sacred bonds between sisters and to remind readers that loss, while devastating, can become the catalyst for profound personal transformation," said Barbara.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Barbara's heartfelt work offers solace and inspiration to readers navigating their own experiences of grief and family connection. Through Amelia's story, audiences discover that welcoming a loved one's legacy becomes the bridge between sorrow and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "From Now On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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