Recent Release, "P.S. Grandma Played Kickball," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Erika J. Henkart, Explores the Unexpected Magic of Intergenerational Summer Camp
Parker, CO, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erika J. Henkart has completed a new book, "P.S. Grandma Played Kickball," a delightful children's story told through the diary entries of a young girl named Jeanne. Reluctant about attending Camp Grand—a summer experience designed for grandparents and their grandchildren—Jeanne arrives with low expectations and skepticism about how much enjoyment an intergenerational camp could possibly offer. Her initial doubts and candid observations set the stage for a heartwarming journey of discovery.
Henkart brings authentic understanding to this narrative, having spent formative years at summer camps herself before transitioning into a counselor role where she discovered lasting connections. Drawing on these genuine experiences, she crafts a story that resonates with both children and adults. Her multifaceted background as a public speaker, holistic wellness educator, and mother infuses the book with depth and genuine warmth.
"P.S. Grandma Played Kickball" captures the tender moments that unfold when Jeanne discovers camp holds surprises far beyond what she anticipated. Through playful encounters and spirited activities, readers witness a girl's transformation as she learns the true value of time spent with her grandmother. The book celebrates the bonds between generations and reveals that the greatest adventures often come from places we least expect, leaving lasting impressions on young hearts.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika J. Henkart's touching work reminds readers of the irreplaceable joy found in family connections. This book opens doors to meaningful conversations between generations.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "P.S. Grandma Played Kickball" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Henkart brings authentic understanding to this narrative, having spent formative years at summer camps herself before transitioning into a counselor role where she discovered lasting connections. Drawing on these genuine experiences, she crafts a story that resonates with both children and adults. Her multifaceted background as a public speaker, holistic wellness educator, and mother infuses the book with depth and genuine warmth.
"P.S. Grandma Played Kickball" captures the tender moments that unfold when Jeanne discovers camp holds surprises far beyond what she anticipated. Through playful encounters and spirited activities, readers witness a girl's transformation as she learns the true value of time spent with her grandmother. The book celebrates the bonds between generations and reveals that the greatest adventures often come from places we least expect, leaving lasting impressions on young hearts.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika J. Henkart's touching work reminds readers of the irreplaceable joy found in family connections. This book opens doors to meaningful conversations between generations.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "P.S. Grandma Played Kickball" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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