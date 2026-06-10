Recent Release, "I Love My World," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Juanita Jacks Young, Invites Readers to Celebrate the Miraculous Wonders of God's Creation
Holly Springs, NC, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Juanita Jacks Young has completed a new book, called, "I Love My World," a celebration of the natural world and its Creator. Drawing inspiration from Genesis 1:1 and the fundamental truth that God's creations work in harmony to benefit all of mankind, Young crafts an accessible meditation on gratitude, wonder, and divine love. The book serves as an invitation to pause, reflect, and appreciate the extraordinary gift of existence itself.
At seventy-nine years old, Young brings a lifetime of cherished memories to her work. Born and raised in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, she grew up during the 1940s and '50s when imagination flourished without modern distractions. Those formative years, filled with neighborhood children playing hopscotch and hide-and-seek, gazing at starlit skies, and listening to the symphony of birds and crickets, instilled in her a profound sense of awe at creation. Her parents and Sunday School teachers nurtured these questions with simple wisdom: "God made it so." That foundational faith now resonates through her heartfelt message.
"I Love My World" invites families to rediscover the wonder inherent in God's masterpiece. This touching work emphasizes that every element of nature—from twinkling stars to singing creatures—reflects divine love and purpose. Readers will find themselves transported to moments of simple joy and spiritual awakening, encouraged to share quality time with loved ones while contemplating the splendor surrounding them daily. Young's tender prose reminds us that recognizing creation's beauty is ultimately an act of worship.
"I pray that Moms, Dads, Grandmas, and Grandpas will read this book with their babies and share some special time, letting imaginations run wild with wonder at the miracle of our Creation and our Creator," said author Juanita Jacks Young.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Jacks Young's spiritually rich work offers families a meaningful pathway to deepen their faith while cultivating gratitude for the world around them. This celebration of creation serves as a gentle reminder that every moment spent appreciating God's handiwork strengthens our connection to the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "I Love My World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
At seventy-nine years old, Young brings a lifetime of cherished memories to her work. Born and raised in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, she grew up during the 1940s and '50s when imagination flourished without modern distractions. Those formative years, filled with neighborhood children playing hopscotch and hide-and-seek, gazing at starlit skies, and listening to the symphony of birds and crickets, instilled in her a profound sense of awe at creation. Her parents and Sunday School teachers nurtured these questions with simple wisdom: "God made it so." That foundational faith now resonates through her heartfelt message.
"I Love My World" invites families to rediscover the wonder inherent in God's masterpiece. This touching work emphasizes that every element of nature—from twinkling stars to singing creatures—reflects divine love and purpose. Readers will find themselves transported to moments of simple joy and spiritual awakening, encouraged to share quality time with loved ones while contemplating the splendor surrounding them daily. Young's tender prose reminds us that recognizing creation's beauty is ultimately an act of worship.
"I pray that Moms, Dads, Grandmas, and Grandpas will read this book with their babies and share some special time, letting imaginations run wild with wonder at the miracle of our Creation and our Creator," said author Juanita Jacks Young.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Jacks Young's spiritually rich work offers families a meaningful pathway to deepen their faith while cultivating gratitude for the world around them. This celebration of creation serves as a gentle reminder that every moment spent appreciating God's handiwork strengthens our connection to the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "I Love My World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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