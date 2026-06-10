Recent Release, "Glimpses from the Trail," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jon Heffner, Explores One Man's Profound Spiritual Discoveries During Outdoor Adventures
Russia, OH, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jon Heffner has completed a new book, "Glimpses from the Trail: Riding Through the Sunset," a reflective work that weaves together moments of revelation experienced while traversing nature's pathways. Written during extended time on horseback, along hiking trails, beside campfires, and while mentoring special needs youth at Hickory Trail Farm, this volume captures the insights that emerge when faith encounters the natural world. The narrative traces how these experiences illuminated a fundamental truth: each person possesses distinct abilities waiting to be discovered and developed.
With a heart for those often overlooked by society, Jon brings authentic perspective to his writing. He is a man devoted to God, his wife Ellen, and his extended family and circle of friends, particularly young people whom conventional wisdom has underestimated. His time spent working with youth facing systemic discouragement has shaped his understanding of potential and purpose. This foundation grounds his reflections in genuine compassion and lived experience.
"Glimpses from the Trail" invites readers into a contemplative journey where values, ethics, and personal faith intersect with the beauty of creation. Throughout these pages, Heffner challenges readers to recognize their own distinctive gifts and consider how they might illuminate them—both within themselves and for others around them. The book serves as both meditation and call to action, encouraging audiences to discover meaning through observation, solitude, and connection with the sacred dimension of everyday life.
"My time in these wild spaces taught me that God doesn't speak only in churches or quiet rooms," said author Jon Heffner. "He whispers through wind, stone, and the eyes of young people we've written off. This book is my attempt to share those whispers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jon Heffner's thoughtful work offers readers a pathway toward recognizing their own hidden strengths and embracing their unique calling. This resonant testament demonstrates how ordinary moments can become extraordinary when viewed through a lens of faith and intention.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Glimpses from the Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With a heart for those often overlooked by society, Jon brings authentic perspective to his writing. He is a man devoted to God, his wife Ellen, and his extended family and circle of friends, particularly young people whom conventional wisdom has underestimated. His time spent working with youth facing systemic discouragement has shaped his understanding of potential and purpose. This foundation grounds his reflections in genuine compassion and lived experience.
"Glimpses from the Trail" invites readers into a contemplative journey where values, ethics, and personal faith intersect with the beauty of creation. Throughout these pages, Heffner challenges readers to recognize their own distinctive gifts and consider how they might illuminate them—both within themselves and for others around them. The book serves as both meditation and call to action, encouraging audiences to discover meaning through observation, solitude, and connection with the sacred dimension of everyday life.
"My time in these wild spaces taught me that God doesn't speak only in churches or quiet rooms," said author Jon Heffner. "He whispers through wind, stone, and the eyes of young people we've written off. This book is my attempt to share those whispers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jon Heffner's thoughtful work offers readers a pathway toward recognizing their own hidden strengths and embracing their unique calling. This resonant testament demonstrates how ordinary moments can become extraordinary when viewed through a lens of faith and intention.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Glimpses from the Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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