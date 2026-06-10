Recent Release, "An Introduction to Cybersecurity...," by Paul T. Mobley Sr., Offers Beginners Foundational Knowledge in Cybersecurity and Career Paths
Pensacola, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul T. Mobley Sr. has completed a new book, "An Introduction to Cybersecurity and Digital Investigations," designed to demystify the rapidly evolving world of digital security for those just beginning their journey into this critical field. Rather than overwhelming readers with technical jargon, the book serves as a thoughtful roadmap that breaks down complex topics—from network security and malware to phishing attacks—into clear, understandable explanations that resonate with novices and aspiring professionals alike.
With a Master's degree in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Western Governors University and an impressive portfolio of industry certifications including CISSP, CISM, EnCE, CHFI, and CEH, Paul brings unparalleled credibility to this endeavor. His career as a Special Agent with the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Computer Investigations and Operations Division gave him hands-on experience navigating complex cybercrime investigations and national security operations. Since his retirement from federal service, he has remained deeply engaged in cybersecurity consulting for international organizations, specializing in incident response, computer forensics, and sophisticated security incident management.
"An Introduction to Cybersecurity and Digital Investigations" illuminates the essential building blocks needed to understand this dynamic profession while equipping readers with practical knowledge about potential career trajectories in cybersecurity. The book's structure deliberately progresses from foundational concepts to more specialized areas, allowing readers to absorb fundamental principles before advancing to deeper learning. Those who complete this volume will discover not just theoretical knowledge but also genuine insights into what working professionals actually do, what challenges they face, and how they protect our increasingly digital world.
"I wanted to create a resource that meets people where they are," said author Paul T. Mobley Sr. "Too many cybersecurity primers assume prior technical knowledge or dive immediately into specialized topics. This book changes that approach by prioritizing accessibility while maintaining accuracy and relevance."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul T. Mobley Sr.'s authoritative work equips emerging professionals and curious learners with essential cybersecurity literacy. Readers gain the confidence and foundational knowledge needed to pursue further education or entry-level positions in this vital field.
Readers who wish to experience this instructive work can purchase "An Introduction to Cybersecurity and Digital Investigations" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With a Master's degree in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Western Governors University and an impressive portfolio of industry certifications including CISSP, CISM, EnCE, CHFI, and CEH, Paul brings unparalleled credibility to this endeavor. His career as a Special Agent with the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Computer Investigations and Operations Division gave him hands-on experience navigating complex cybercrime investigations and national security operations. Since his retirement from federal service, he has remained deeply engaged in cybersecurity consulting for international organizations, specializing in incident response, computer forensics, and sophisticated security incident management.
"An Introduction to Cybersecurity and Digital Investigations" illuminates the essential building blocks needed to understand this dynamic profession while equipping readers with practical knowledge about potential career trajectories in cybersecurity. The book's structure deliberately progresses from foundational concepts to more specialized areas, allowing readers to absorb fundamental principles before advancing to deeper learning. Those who complete this volume will discover not just theoretical knowledge but also genuine insights into what working professionals actually do, what challenges they face, and how they protect our increasingly digital world.
"I wanted to create a resource that meets people where they are," said author Paul T. Mobley Sr. "Too many cybersecurity primers assume prior technical knowledge or dive immediately into specialized topics. This book changes that approach by prioritizing accessibility while maintaining accuracy and relevance."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul T. Mobley Sr.'s authoritative work equips emerging professionals and curious learners with essential cybersecurity literacy. Readers gain the confidence and foundational knowledge needed to pursue further education or entry-level positions in this vital field.
Readers who wish to experience this instructive work can purchase "An Introduction to Cybersecurity and Digital Investigations" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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