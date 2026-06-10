David Winn Gullett’s Newly Released "A Day at the Beach" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Shares a Meaningful Lesson About God’s Creation
“A Day at the Beach” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Winn Gullett is an uplifting children’s story that uses a simple day by the ocean to teach young readers about kindness, perspective, and the truth that all of God’s creations are beautiful.
Palm Coast, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Day at the Beach”: a touching and faith-filled children’s story that encourages readers to see the beauty in the world, and in one another, through the eyes of God. “A Day at the Beach” is the creation of published author, David Winn Gullett, a husband of twenty-seven years and the father of two wonderful daughters. He is an Air Force Veteran and long-time rugby player who loves his family and spending time with them outdoors in God’s wondrous creation. This was originally written when the oldest daughter, Lily, was about to turn the age of Sarah in the story. His wife, Michele, and children, especially the youngest Abigail, encouraged him to get this story published to share the presence and message of God with future generations.
Gullett shares, “Ecclesiastes was written by Solomon to discuss the seasons of life and our desire to seek out something eternal. There are seasons in life that bring different experiences and challenges. To the children in this story, it is beach season and focusing on the present (or “now”). For their father, it is an opportunity to point out that God has created and made everything beautiful in its time. Let us seek Him and trust in His eternal plan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Winn Gullett’s new book offers a thoughtful and engaging story for young readers, following a day at the beach where a father teaches his children valuable lessons about God’s creation, compassion, and the beauty found in every person.
Consumers can purchase “A Day at the Beach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day at the Beach”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gullett shares, “Ecclesiastes was written by Solomon to discuss the seasons of life and our desire to seek out something eternal. There are seasons in life that bring different experiences and challenges. To the children in this story, it is beach season and focusing on the present (or “now”). For their father, it is an opportunity to point out that God has created and made everything beautiful in its time. Let us seek Him and trust in His eternal plan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Winn Gullett’s new book offers a thoughtful and engaging story for young readers, following a day at the beach where a father teaches his children valuable lessons about God’s creation, compassion, and the beauty found in every person.
Consumers can purchase “A Day at the Beach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day at the Beach”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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