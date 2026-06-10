W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW’s Newly Released “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here” is an Inspiring Memoir of Perseverance and Faith
“I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude” from Christian Faith Publishing author W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW is a powerful personal testimony highlighting a journey from poverty and hardship to purpose and service, encouraging readers to embrace gratitude, faith, and resilience in their own lives.
Darby, PA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude”: a stirring and deeply reflective memoir chronicling the remarkable life of a man who defied societal limitations and embraced the call to uplift others. “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude” is the creation of published author, W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW, a Liberian-born United States–based psychotherapist and education specialist who comes from a lowly family background in Northwestern Liberia, West Africa. He serves as president/chief executive officer of the Ebenezer Community Social Services—a psychotherapeutic, education, human development limited liability corporation that provides service to underserved populations in the Twin Cities and its environs in Minnesota. He has traveled and worked in several countries in Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Chad, Burkina Faso, and his native Liberia, working with individuals and populations who have had lots of trauma-related challenges because of droughts, civil crises, and abject poverty. Kpangbala is married and lives with his wife and four of his children in Champlin, Minnesota.
Sengbe shares, “The inability to foster ahead when everything that should make you throw in the towels and settle for mediocrity is the biggest weapon of failure in the lives of individuals that would have otherwise made impacts in their generations and the world at large. In a time and place where just breathing should have been enough for the purpose of survivability, the author weaved through the challenges that were thrown at him to become a success story—a success that did not only benefit him but extended to his parents (one of whom predeceased him), his siblings and their families, a community of “nobodies,” and an entire segment of the population of this generation that believes in meritocracy.
In this tell-all memoir, W Kpangbala Sengbe beautifully writes events of his life, ranging from ancestral history that meanders multiple regions in the West African rainforest to his embryonic stage in the journey of life in a lowly placed family in societal structural arrangements. Not only is this masterpiece written to the glory of the God of his creation; it also tells the natural story of a man who is hungry to tell the world about the process of making it, though being dealt a very “challenging hand” to mitigate between abject poverty, academic illiteracy, and societal misplacement of a false narrative on his ancestors.
The theme of the memoir is to encourage everyone—regardless of stature and race, gender and nationality, creed and skin color, wealth and societal position, and age—that with the guidance of God and a determined mind, the world is ready and available to conquer.
The proverbial “pulling yourself by the bootstraps” can be of significance when an individual has had a pair of boots to wear. However, when an induvial does not have a pair of boots, how can he pull himself up by the proverbial bootstraps?
Reading I Arrived Later, So What? I Am Also Here will help encourage the young man, the young woman, the middle-aged person, the educated bureaucrat, and the poverty-stricken person in the jungle of Africa or in the inner cities of the United States to understand that sheer determination does not make the success of a person. Blending determination with the goodwill of the God of a person’s creation can take an unknown person to reach the panicle of his/her height in life.
Let’s read and digest this masterpiece together. In this memoir is the story that will give you a gleamer of hope as you read on…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking purpose, spiritual encouragement, and a deeper understanding of how faith and determination can shape a life of lasting impact.
Consumers can purchase “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sengbe shares, “The inability to foster ahead when everything that should make you throw in the towels and settle for mediocrity is the biggest weapon of failure in the lives of individuals that would have otherwise made impacts in their generations and the world at large. In a time and place where just breathing should have been enough for the purpose of survivability, the author weaved through the challenges that were thrown at him to become a success story—a success that did not only benefit him but extended to his parents (one of whom predeceased him), his siblings and their families, a community of “nobodies,” and an entire segment of the population of this generation that believes in meritocracy.
In this tell-all memoir, W Kpangbala Sengbe beautifully writes events of his life, ranging from ancestral history that meanders multiple regions in the West African rainforest to his embryonic stage in the journey of life in a lowly placed family in societal structural arrangements. Not only is this masterpiece written to the glory of the God of his creation; it also tells the natural story of a man who is hungry to tell the world about the process of making it, though being dealt a very “challenging hand” to mitigate between abject poverty, academic illiteracy, and societal misplacement of a false narrative on his ancestors.
The theme of the memoir is to encourage everyone—regardless of stature and race, gender and nationality, creed and skin color, wealth and societal position, and age—that with the guidance of God and a determined mind, the world is ready and available to conquer.
The proverbial “pulling yourself by the bootstraps” can be of significance when an individual has had a pair of boots to wear. However, when an induvial does not have a pair of boots, how can he pull himself up by the proverbial bootstraps?
Reading I Arrived Later, So What? I Am Also Here will help encourage the young man, the young woman, the middle-aged person, the educated bureaucrat, and the poverty-stricken person in the jungle of Africa or in the inner cities of the United States to understand that sheer determination does not make the success of a person. Blending determination with the goodwill of the God of a person’s creation can take an unknown person to reach the panicle of his/her height in life.
Let’s read and digest this masterpiece together. In this memoir is the story that will give you a gleamer of hope as you read on…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking purpose, spiritual encouragement, and a deeper understanding of how faith and determination can shape a life of lasting impact.
Consumers can purchase “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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