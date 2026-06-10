W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW’s Newly Released “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here” is an Inspiring Memoir of Perseverance and Faith

“I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude” from Christian Faith Publishing author W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW is a powerful personal testimony highlighting a journey from poverty and hardship to purpose and service, encouraging readers to embrace gratitude, faith, and resilience in their own lives.