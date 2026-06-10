Recent Release, "Ready. Set. Draw Fine Art," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Thomas Burnett, Teaches Young Artists Visual Expression Fundamentals
Memphis, TN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Burnett has completed a new book, "Ready. Set. Draw Fine Art," a picture book designed to demystify the art of drawing for children who struggle with creative expression. The narrative centers on an older brother with genuine artistic talent who patiently teaches his siblings basic drawing techniques, breaking down what seems intimidating into accessible, achievable lessons. Through whimsical, imperfect characters that populate the pages, Burnett demonstrates that mastery isn't about perfection: it's about confidence, persistence, and the willingness to try.
Burnett's journey with art began in first grade, when he entertained classmates with hand-drawn comic strips, and continued through a distinguished artistic education that earned him international recognition during a juried exhibition. His bachelor's degree work, including a leather mask portrait of Dwayne Johnson, caught the attention of renowned German artist Lois Renner. Beyond formal accolades, Burnett has spent years nurturing young artists in his family and through church summer Bible school classes, discovering that pencil and paper offer transformative alternatives to screen time while building genuine creative confidence in developing minds.
"Ready. Set. Draw Fine Art" explores the liberating theme that artistic ability flourishes when pressure dissolves and encouragement flows freely. Young readers will discover that drawing is fundamentally a communication tool; a way to express thoughts, feelings, and imagination that words alone cannot convey. Burnett's manual-style approach equips preschoolers and early elementary students with practical skills while instilling the conviction that everyone possesses creative potential. His dedication to his parents, whose prayers grounded his faith journey, infuses the work with spiritual warmth alongside artistic instruction.
"I wanted to take the confusion out of drawing and show young people that imperfection is not only acceptable—it's authentic," said Burnett.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Burnett's instructional work empowers young artists to communicate confidently through visual expression. This guide transforms hesitant pencils into instruments of genuine self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this accessible work can purchase "Ready. Set. Draw Fine Art" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burnett's journey with art began in first grade, when he entertained classmates with hand-drawn comic strips, and continued through a distinguished artistic education that earned him international recognition during a juried exhibition. His bachelor's degree work, including a leather mask portrait of Dwayne Johnson, caught the attention of renowned German artist Lois Renner. Beyond formal accolades, Burnett has spent years nurturing young artists in his family and through church summer Bible school classes, discovering that pencil and paper offer transformative alternatives to screen time while building genuine creative confidence in developing minds.
"Ready. Set. Draw Fine Art" explores the liberating theme that artistic ability flourishes when pressure dissolves and encouragement flows freely. Young readers will discover that drawing is fundamentally a communication tool; a way to express thoughts, feelings, and imagination that words alone cannot convey. Burnett's manual-style approach equips preschoolers and early elementary students with practical skills while instilling the conviction that everyone possesses creative potential. His dedication to his parents, whose prayers grounded his faith journey, infuses the work with spiritual warmth alongside artistic instruction.
"I wanted to take the confusion out of drawing and show young people that imperfection is not only acceptable—it's authentic," said Burnett.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Burnett's instructional work empowers young artists to communicate confidently through visual expression. This guide transforms hesitant pencils into instruments of genuine self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this accessible work can purchase "Ready. Set. Draw Fine Art" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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