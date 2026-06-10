Recent Release, "Don't Shoot the Messenger," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Teressa Seals, Shares a Candid Account of Her Breast Cancer Journey & Divine Guidance
Canton, GA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Teressa Seals has completed a new book, "Don't Shoot the Messenger," a spiritually rich memoir that traces her unexpected battle with breast cancer and the ways God intervened at every critical moment. Rather than a thriller, this work unfolds as a deeply personal testament to faith tested and strengthened through adversity. Seals discovered that divine direction led her to seek medical screening before symptoms could have alerted her or her physician—a decision that proved life-saving. Recognizing the profound value of sharing her experience, she felt called to document her journey as a resource for others facing similar trials.
Growing up on a Mississippi farm instilled in Seals a work ethic and resilience that would later sustain her through illness. Her journey from rural childhood through college and into careers as a respiratory therapist, educator, and eventually a Mary Kay sales director shaped a woman of multifaceted strength and purpose. Raising three children while building a successful business taught her to balance competing demands with grace. Through it all, her Southern Baptist faith remained the foundation of her life, and that unwavering trust in God's plan became her anchor when cancer struck.
"Don't Shoot the Messenger" by Teressa Seals offers far more than medical documentation—it presents a thought-provoking exploration of how faith intersects with healing. Readers will discover scripture passages woven throughout to provide solace, hope, and practical guidance during vulnerable seasons. The book's distinctive journal format invites readers to process their own stories alongside Seals's narrative, creating a reflective companion for the overwhelming healing process that follows diagnosis. Through honest moments and surprising humor, this resource becomes the companion Seals wishes she'd possessed when her diagnosis came—one that honors both the gravity and the grace found in the cancer journey.
"I wrote this book because God asked me to, and because I wanted to provide the support and spiritual guidance I needed when I received my diagnosis," said author Teressa Seals. "My hope is that others facing breast cancer will find courage, strength, and renewed faith in these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teressa Seals's enlightening work provides comfort and scriptural strength to cancer patients and their loved ones. This testament to God's protective care and redemptive purpose offers solace during one of life's most challenging seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Don't Shoot the Messenger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Growing up on a Mississippi farm instilled in Seals a work ethic and resilience that would later sustain her through illness. Her journey from rural childhood through college and into careers as a respiratory therapist, educator, and eventually a Mary Kay sales director shaped a woman of multifaceted strength and purpose. Raising three children while building a successful business taught her to balance competing demands with grace. Through it all, her Southern Baptist faith remained the foundation of her life, and that unwavering trust in God's plan became her anchor when cancer struck.
"Don't Shoot the Messenger" by Teressa Seals offers far more than medical documentation—it presents a thought-provoking exploration of how faith intersects with healing. Readers will discover scripture passages woven throughout to provide solace, hope, and practical guidance during vulnerable seasons. The book's distinctive journal format invites readers to process their own stories alongside Seals's narrative, creating a reflective companion for the overwhelming healing process that follows diagnosis. Through honest moments and surprising humor, this resource becomes the companion Seals wishes she'd possessed when her diagnosis came—one that honors both the gravity and the grace found in the cancer journey.
"I wrote this book because God asked me to, and because I wanted to provide the support and spiritual guidance I needed when I received my diagnosis," said author Teressa Seals. "My hope is that others facing breast cancer will find courage, strength, and renewed faith in these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teressa Seals's enlightening work provides comfort and scriptural strength to cancer patients and their loved ones. This testament to God's protective care and redemptive purpose offers solace during one of life's most challenging seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Don't Shoot the Messenger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories