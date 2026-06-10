Recent Release, "Open the Door to His Presence," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Debra A. Kupris, Explores Divine Communion Through Poems, Prayers, and Testimony
Wilsonville, OR, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debra A. Kupris has completed a new book, "Open the Door to His Presence": Poems, Prayers, and Testimony, inviting readers to envision themselves standing in the throne room with Father God. This collection explores the profound questions that arise when encountering the divine—what would one say to Him, and what would He whisper in return? Through carefully crafted verses and heartfelt prayers, Kupris guides seekers and believers alike toward understanding God's invitation to become children of the King, inheriting the riches and blessings of His eternal kingdom.
Debra's spiritual foundation runs deep. An ordained minister of Jesus Christ under Healing the Northwest & International Ministries, she has devoted herself to teaching, testimony, and healing ministry for decades. Her faith was profoundly strengthened when God healed both of her children from autism—an experience that ignited her passion for intercession and spiritual restoration. She leads "His Love Heals Ministries," which has held monthly gatherings since 2013, witnessing countless individuals experience healing across physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions. Alongside her ministry work, Debra expresses her devotion through interpretive dance and has been crafting inspired Christian poetry for more than two decades.
"Open the Door to His Presence" unfolds themes of divine love, spiritual awakening, and intimate connection with God. Readers will discover that the stakes are beautifully personal—whether you stand as a confident believer or a genuine seeker, these pages offer an inspiring gateway to deeper faith, expanded understanding of God's extraordinary love, and revelation of His heavenly kingdom's boundless grace.
"My deepest desire through these poems and prayers is that your heart will open to receive the fullness of God's love and that your faith will blossom in ways you never imagined possible," said author Debra A. Kupris.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra A. Kupris's spiritually enriching work offers readers a contemplative pathway to divine presence. This collection serves as a beacon for those seeking to strengthen their relationship with the Lord and experience His transformative grace.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Open the Door to His Presence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Debra's spiritual foundation runs deep. An ordained minister of Jesus Christ under Healing the Northwest & International Ministries, she has devoted herself to teaching, testimony, and healing ministry for decades. Her faith was profoundly strengthened when God healed both of her children from autism—an experience that ignited her passion for intercession and spiritual restoration. She leads "His Love Heals Ministries," which has held monthly gatherings since 2013, witnessing countless individuals experience healing across physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions. Alongside her ministry work, Debra expresses her devotion through interpretive dance and has been crafting inspired Christian poetry for more than two decades.
"Open the Door to His Presence" unfolds themes of divine love, spiritual awakening, and intimate connection with God. Readers will discover that the stakes are beautifully personal—whether you stand as a confident believer or a genuine seeker, these pages offer an inspiring gateway to deeper faith, expanded understanding of God's extraordinary love, and revelation of His heavenly kingdom's boundless grace.
"My deepest desire through these poems and prayers is that your heart will open to receive the fullness of God's love and that your faith will blossom in ways you never imagined possible," said author Debra A. Kupris.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra A. Kupris's spiritually enriching work offers readers a contemplative pathway to divine presence. This collection serves as a beacon for those seeking to strengthen their relationship with the Lord and experience His transformative grace.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Open the Door to His Presence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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