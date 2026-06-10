Recent Release, "Chavaya," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dave D. Lewis, Explores a Profound Spiritual Journey Through Transformative Encounters with God's Grace
Clarksville, TN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dave D. Lewis has completed a new book, "Chavaya": My Life-Changing Experiences, a stirring memoir documenting the author's personal journey through seasons of struggle and triumph alongside a patient, merciful God. The title itself—derived from the Hebrew word for "experience"—captures moments that leave indelible marks on the soul, instances that shape one's entire perspective on faith and existence. Through candid storytelling, Lewis invites readers into his world, sharing both the victories and valleys that have defined his walk with the divine.
Born in Jamaica in 1964 and raised by a devoted grandmother, Lewis's early life was marked by humble circumstances and deep spiritual roots. His path led him from the Caribbean island to the United States, where he pursued higher education at Adelphi University and Parsons School of Design. A significant chapter unfolded when he joined the Army, ultimately serving his country for two decades across multiple continents—from Germany to Hawaii to Afghanistan. Throughout his military career, Lewis deepened his spiritual foundation by earning a bachelor's degree through Excelsior College and a master's degree in Christian Studies from Crown College. His post-military work as a Veterans Resource Coordinator and Veteran Service Representative reflected his continued commitment to service and faith-driven purpose.
In "Chavaya," Lewis reveals how God's patient hand has guided him through life's complexities, never abandoning him despite his struggles and missteps. The narrative demonstrates that divine grace operates not through perfection but through persistent mercy, forgiveness, and transformation. Readers will discover a testament to God's character as merciful, gracious, abundant in goodness, and just—a portrait painted through real struggles, authentic growth, and unwavering redemption. This compelling account challenges readers to recognize their own divine encounters and to trust in God's continuing work within their hearts.
"I hope that as you read this, you will come to see that our God is indeed the Lord: merciful, gracious, long-suffering, abundant in goodness and truth, a preserver of blessings, and a forgiver of iniquities, transgressions, and sins," said author Dave D. Lewis.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave D. Lewis's enlightening work offers readers a candid exploration of faith's transformative power. Through this intimate memoir, believers and seekers alike will find encouragement to trust in God's relentless pursuit of redemption in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Chavaya" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in Jamaica in 1964 and raised by a devoted grandmother, Lewis's early life was marked by humble circumstances and deep spiritual roots. His path led him from the Caribbean island to the United States, where he pursued higher education at Adelphi University and Parsons School of Design. A significant chapter unfolded when he joined the Army, ultimately serving his country for two decades across multiple continents—from Germany to Hawaii to Afghanistan. Throughout his military career, Lewis deepened his spiritual foundation by earning a bachelor's degree through Excelsior College and a master's degree in Christian Studies from Crown College. His post-military work as a Veterans Resource Coordinator and Veteran Service Representative reflected his continued commitment to service and faith-driven purpose.
In "Chavaya," Lewis reveals how God's patient hand has guided him through life's complexities, never abandoning him despite his struggles and missteps. The narrative demonstrates that divine grace operates not through perfection but through persistent mercy, forgiveness, and transformation. Readers will discover a testament to God's character as merciful, gracious, abundant in goodness, and just—a portrait painted through real struggles, authentic growth, and unwavering redemption. This compelling account challenges readers to recognize their own divine encounters and to trust in God's continuing work within their hearts.
"I hope that as you read this, you will come to see that our God is indeed the Lord: merciful, gracious, long-suffering, abundant in goodness and truth, a preserver of blessings, and a forgiver of iniquities, transgressions, and sins," said author Dave D. Lewis.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave D. Lewis's enlightening work offers readers a candid exploration of faith's transformative power. Through this intimate memoir, believers and seekers alike will find encouragement to trust in God's relentless pursuit of redemption in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Chavaya" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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