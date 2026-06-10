Recent Release, "Dewie The Doer," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Stephen Glover, Follows a Spirited Canine Whose Boundless Energy Transforms Everyday Moments
Memphis, TN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Glover has completed a new book, titled, "Dewie The Doer," a charming story narrated by an enthusiastic dog whose life revolves around activity and devotion. Through Dewie's eyes, readers discover a household brimming with playful antics—from stick-carrying expeditions to snack-stealing escapades—all undertaken with the pure intention of bringing joy to her beloved humans. The narrative unfolds through Dewie's perspective as she navigates her daily mission: ensuring her family experiences laughter, affection, and the unmistakable mark of muddy paw prints on life's canvas.
Glover draws from his own rich experience with pets to craft this story. As a Memphis resident surrounded by seven dogs and one cat, he has spent years entertaining his two children with imaginative tales about both fantastical creatures and their cherished animal companions. His background as an avid photographer who specializes in capturing expressive moments infuses the narrative with visual warmth and authentic detail that brings Dewie's world to life on the page.
"Dewie The Doer" celebrates the profound bond between humans and their four-legged friends while honoring the often-unrecognized heroism of pets. Through heartwarming scenes of companionship and unconditional devotion, young readers will discover that our furry friends are far more than casual household members; they're quiet heroes whose love shapes our homes and our hearts. The story serves as a touching reminder to appreciate the small gestures, the enthusiastic greetings, and the boundless affection that make pets irreplaceable members of our families.
"I wanted to create a story that celebrates what makes our pets so special," said Glover. "Through Dewie's adventures, I hope readers of all ages discover how much these wonderful creatures contribute to our happiness and understand that every wag of a tail and every moment of snuggling is a gift worth treasuring."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Glover's uplifting work captures the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives. Readers will find themselves smiling at Dewie's antics while developing a deeper appreciation for their own four-legged companions.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Dewie The Doer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Glover draws from his own rich experience with pets to craft this story. As a Memphis resident surrounded by seven dogs and one cat, he has spent years entertaining his two children with imaginative tales about both fantastical creatures and their cherished animal companions. His background as an avid photographer who specializes in capturing expressive moments infuses the narrative with visual warmth and authentic detail that brings Dewie's world to life on the page.
"Dewie The Doer" celebrates the profound bond between humans and their four-legged friends while honoring the often-unrecognized heroism of pets. Through heartwarming scenes of companionship and unconditional devotion, young readers will discover that our furry friends are far more than casual household members; they're quiet heroes whose love shapes our homes and our hearts. The story serves as a touching reminder to appreciate the small gestures, the enthusiastic greetings, and the boundless affection that make pets irreplaceable members of our families.
"I wanted to create a story that celebrates what makes our pets so special," said Glover. "Through Dewie's adventures, I hope readers of all ages discover how much these wonderful creatures contribute to our happiness and understand that every wag of a tail and every moment of snuggling is a gift worth treasuring."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Glover's uplifting work captures the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives. Readers will find themselves smiling at Dewie's antics while developing a deeper appreciation for their own four-legged companions.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Dewie The Doer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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