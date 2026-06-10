Larry W. Hall Sr’s Newly Released "Mastering The Book of Genesis" is an In-Depth Biblical Study Offering Insights and Answers to Key Questions in the Book of Genesis
“Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry W. Hall Sr is a comprehensive study guide that examines the historical, theological, and spiritual themes of Genesis while providing detailed explanations to help readers better understand its complex passages.
Mitchellville, MD, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible”: a thorough and thought-provoking biblical reference designed to help readers explore and understand the foundational narratives of Scripture. “Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible” is the creation of published author, Larry W. Hall Sr.
Hall shares, “The market for Christian literature is vibrant. According to established statistics, of the 250 million adults living in the US, 162 million, or roughly 65 percent, identify themselves as Christians. These individuals spend approximately three-quarters of a billion dollars a year on Christian literature, especially those publications designed to give greater insights into the often hard-to-understand books and verses found throughout the Bible. I can assure all those individuals who happen to purchase and read this particular publication that they will be more than capable of answering the many questions arising from the study of Genesis.
The same holds true for the more than a hundred thousand students enrolling annually in the estimated a thousand Bible colleges and universities spread across the US. For those individuals, this book will prove invaluable as a source of reference, even providing the exact dates, times, and places for every significant event taking place in the Genesis accounts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry W. Hall Sr’s new book provides readers with a detailed and systematic approach to studying Genesis, offering insights intended to strengthen biblical understanding and encourage deeper exploration of the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hall shares, “The market for Christian literature is vibrant. According to established statistics, of the 250 million adults living in the US, 162 million, or roughly 65 percent, identify themselves as Christians. These individuals spend approximately three-quarters of a billion dollars a year on Christian literature, especially those publications designed to give greater insights into the often hard-to-understand books and verses found throughout the Bible. I can assure all those individuals who happen to purchase and read this particular publication that they will be more than capable of answering the many questions arising from the study of Genesis.
The same holds true for the more than a hundred thousand students enrolling annually in the estimated a thousand Bible colleges and universities spread across the US. For those individuals, this book will prove invaluable as a source of reference, even providing the exact dates, times, and places for every significant event taking place in the Genesis accounts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry W. Hall Sr’s new book provides readers with a detailed and systematic approach to studying Genesis, offering insights intended to strengthen biblical understanding and encourage deeper exploration of the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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