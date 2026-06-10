Larry W. Hall Sr’s Newly Released "Mastering The Book of Genesis" is an In-Depth Biblical Study Offering Insights and Answers to Key Questions in the Book of Genesis

“Mastering The Book of Genesis: For Scholars and Serious Students of The Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry W. Hall Sr is a comprehensive study guide that examines the historical, theological, and spiritual themes of Genesis while providing detailed explanations to help readers better understand its complex passages.