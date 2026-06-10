Recent Release, "The Kingdom of Satan," by Rev. Johnny Hatfield, Exposes Satan's Deceptive Tactics and Equips Believers to Recognize Spiritual Warfare
Davin, WV, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Johnny Hatfield has completed a new book, titled, "The Kingdom of Satan," which serves as a clarion call to Christians everywhere to awaken to the subtle and overt deceptions that threaten their spiritual foundation. Through careful examination of Scripture and decades of pastoral observation, Hatfield unveils the schemes by which Lucifer operates in the modern world—from seducing spirits and mind games, to the doctrines of men that lead believers astray. This work addresses the urgent need for discernment in an age where deception masquerades as truth and darkness seeks to undermine faith from within.
With forty-seven years as a dedicated born-again Christian and nearly five decades of faithful service at Davin Baptist Church, Rev. Hatfield brings credible authority to his message. Called by God into the ministry in April 1984, he has devoted his life to pastoral leadership, biblical instruction, and the prophetic gifting the Lord has granted him. His lifetime of studying Scripture and shepherding God's people has given him profound insight into the spiritual battles that consume modern believers, making him uniquely qualified to address this vital subject.
"The Kingdom of Satan" explores the multifaceted nature of spiritual deception—examining topics ranging from wild gourds and cult leaders to prophecy fulfillment and the coming dictator. Readers will discover how recognizing Satan's deceptive kingdom is essential to walking in victorious Christian living and securing assurance of eternal life through Christ. The stakes could not be higher: understanding the enemy's tactics determines whether believers remain ensnared by seduction or stand firmly rooted in the precious blood of Jesus Christ and the truth of His Word.
"My desire has always been to teach, preach, write, and reach every person possible with the gospel of Christ," said author Rev. Johnny Hatfield. "This book represents my commitment to help Christians recognize the deception of Lucifer so they can walk in freedom and victory, assured of their eternal inheritance in Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Hatfield's spiritually rich work provides believers with the theological foundation and practical wisdom needed to navigate a world saturated with spiritual deception. Readers will emerge equipped to discern truth from falsehood and strengthen their faith against the kingdom of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The Kingdom of Satan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With forty-seven years as a dedicated born-again Christian and nearly five decades of faithful service at Davin Baptist Church, Rev. Hatfield brings credible authority to his message. Called by God into the ministry in April 1984, he has devoted his life to pastoral leadership, biblical instruction, and the prophetic gifting the Lord has granted him. His lifetime of studying Scripture and shepherding God's people has given him profound insight into the spiritual battles that consume modern believers, making him uniquely qualified to address this vital subject.
"The Kingdom of Satan" explores the multifaceted nature of spiritual deception—examining topics ranging from wild gourds and cult leaders to prophecy fulfillment and the coming dictator. Readers will discover how recognizing Satan's deceptive kingdom is essential to walking in victorious Christian living and securing assurance of eternal life through Christ. The stakes could not be higher: understanding the enemy's tactics determines whether believers remain ensnared by seduction or stand firmly rooted in the precious blood of Jesus Christ and the truth of His Word.
"My desire has always been to teach, preach, write, and reach every person possible with the gospel of Christ," said author Rev. Johnny Hatfield. "This book represents my commitment to help Christians recognize the deception of Lucifer so they can walk in freedom and victory, assured of their eternal inheritance in Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Hatfield's spiritually rich work provides believers with the theological foundation and practical wisdom needed to navigate a world saturated with spiritual deception. Readers will emerge equipped to discern truth from falsehood and strengthen their faith against the kingdom of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The Kingdom of Satan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories