Recent Release, "Stand Firm," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kimberly Mendez, Chronicles Her Transformative Battle with Breast Cancer and Sustaining Faith
Aguanga, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Mendez has completed a new book, "Stand Firm": A BREAST CANCER TESTIMONY, a candid account of her journey through a devastating diagnosis. When Mendez received the news that she had breast cancer, her world shifted in an instant. Facing an avalanche of terrifying questions about surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and her family's future, she made a pivotal decision: she would document every moment of her experience. Rather than surrender to despair, Mendez chose to believe that her suffering held purpose, that God had ordained this trial for reasons beyond her immediate understanding. She resolved to transform her ordeal into testimony, opening her heart completely so that others walking similar paths might find encouragement and strength.
Throughout her career as an HR benefits manager, Mendez has spent eighteen years helping people navigate complex systems and find solutions to their challenges. Her natural gift for connecting with others and her genuine desire to serve became instrumental during her own health crisis. With her steadfast partner Brian beside her—their marriage strengthened over more than twenty five years together while raising seven sons—she learned to advocate fiercely for herself, selecting doctors, enduring surgery and recovery, and adapting when her diagnosis worsened unexpectedly. What began as documentation became something far greater: a beacon for those newly confronting cancer's harsh realities.
In "Stand Firm," Kimberly Mendez shares her profoundly personal battle with unflinching honesty, inviting readers into the emotional, mental, and spiritual dimensions of her struggle. The pages contain authentic reflections, practical resources that proved invaluable, and photographs chronicling her transformation from patient to survivor. Her narrative reveals how surrendering to God's plan unlocked extraordinary possibilities she never imagined. Readers will discover not just a medical account, but a testament to resilience, faith, and the redemptive power of turning pain into purpose.
"My prayer is that by sharing my story openly and vulnerably, I can walk alongside others in their darkest moments and help them see that God's hand is present even when we cannot feel it," said author Kimberly Mendez.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Mendez's stirring work equips readers with both practical guidance and spiritual fortitude during life's most challenging seasons. This testimony will resonate deeply with cancer survivors, their loved ones, and anyone seeking encouragement to persevere through adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Stand Firm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout her career as an HR benefits manager, Mendez has spent eighteen years helping people navigate complex systems and find solutions to their challenges. Her natural gift for connecting with others and her genuine desire to serve became instrumental during her own health crisis. With her steadfast partner Brian beside her—their marriage strengthened over more than twenty five years together while raising seven sons—she learned to advocate fiercely for herself, selecting doctors, enduring surgery and recovery, and adapting when her diagnosis worsened unexpectedly. What began as documentation became something far greater: a beacon for those newly confronting cancer's harsh realities.
In "Stand Firm," Kimberly Mendez shares her profoundly personal battle with unflinching honesty, inviting readers into the emotional, mental, and spiritual dimensions of her struggle. The pages contain authentic reflections, practical resources that proved invaluable, and photographs chronicling her transformation from patient to survivor. Her narrative reveals how surrendering to God's plan unlocked extraordinary possibilities she never imagined. Readers will discover not just a medical account, but a testament to resilience, faith, and the redemptive power of turning pain into purpose.
"My prayer is that by sharing my story openly and vulnerably, I can walk alongside others in their darkest moments and help them see that God's hand is present even when we cannot feel it," said author Kimberly Mendez.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Mendez's stirring work equips readers with both practical guidance and spiritual fortitude during life's most challenging seasons. This testimony will resonate deeply with cancer survivors, their loved ones, and anyone seeking encouragement to persevere through adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Stand Firm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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