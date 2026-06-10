Recent Release, "Yes, It's True! God (Jesus) Loves You," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Glaister Bell, Explores Divine Love Through John 3:16
George Town, Cayman Islands, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Glaister Bell has completed a new book, "Yes, It's True! God (Jesus) Loves You": JOHN 3:16, an illuminating examination of salvation history that unfolds the central message of Christianity. Through careful analysis of this beloved scripture, Bell invites readers to contemplate the extraordinary nature of God's character—His holiness, perfection, and purity—alongside His boundless compassion for humanity. The book presents these "constitutional" elements as they converge in the person of Jesus of Nazareth, offering readers a fresh perspective on what it means to be loved by the Almighty.
Drawing from his multifaceted background, Dr. Bell brings a distinctive voice to spiritual exploration. As a Family Physician and Geriatrician with more than twenty-eight years of medical practice, including fifteen years serving in the Cayman Islands, he understands the human condition with clinical precision. Yet his passion extends far beyond medicine. His pursuit of theological education culminated in a Master of Arts degree with high distinction in Pastoral Ministry and Biblical Leadership from Trinity Bible College and Theological Seminary, equipping him to articulate complex spiritual truths with clarity and depth. His previous works, including "Being So Loved—A theological reflection on John 3:16," "Destined to Succeed," and "A to Z on Becoming an Effective Witness—A Lucan Perspective," demonstrate his commitment to shepherding readers toward spiritual understanding.
In "Yes, It's True! God (Jesus) Loves You," Dr. Bell succinctly unravels how Jesus came to earth, lived among humanity, and offered Himself on the cross for our salvation. Readers will discover how trusting in Christ and His finished work at Calvary guarantees the believer an abundant existence in both the present age and eternity. This spiritually rich work addresses the deepest human longing for belonging and redemption, revealing how divine love transforms everything it touches.
"My fervent hope," said author Dr. Glaister Bell, "is that readers will grasp not merely intellectually but experientially that God's love for them is real, unconditional, and eternally secure through faith in Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Glaister Bell's faith-filled work equips believers with scriptural confidence and renewed assurance of their place in God's heart. His message resonates across denominational lines, strengthening faith and deepening understanding of Christianity's central promise.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Yes, It's True! God (Jesus) Loves You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his multifaceted background, Dr. Bell brings a distinctive voice to spiritual exploration. As a Family Physician and Geriatrician with more than twenty-eight years of medical practice, including fifteen years serving in the Cayman Islands, he understands the human condition with clinical precision. Yet his passion extends far beyond medicine. His pursuit of theological education culminated in a Master of Arts degree with high distinction in Pastoral Ministry and Biblical Leadership from Trinity Bible College and Theological Seminary, equipping him to articulate complex spiritual truths with clarity and depth. His previous works, including "Being So Loved—A theological reflection on John 3:16," "Destined to Succeed," and "A to Z on Becoming an Effective Witness—A Lucan Perspective," demonstrate his commitment to shepherding readers toward spiritual understanding.
In "Yes, It's True! God (Jesus) Loves You," Dr. Bell succinctly unravels how Jesus came to earth, lived among humanity, and offered Himself on the cross for our salvation. Readers will discover how trusting in Christ and His finished work at Calvary guarantees the believer an abundant existence in both the present age and eternity. This spiritually rich work addresses the deepest human longing for belonging and redemption, revealing how divine love transforms everything it touches.
"My fervent hope," said author Dr. Glaister Bell, "is that readers will grasp not merely intellectually but experientially that God's love for them is real, unconditional, and eternally secure through faith in Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Glaister Bell's faith-filled work equips believers with scriptural confidence and renewed assurance of their place in God's heart. His message resonates across denominational lines, strengthening faith and deepening understanding of Christianity's central promise.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Yes, It's True! God (Jesus) Loves You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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