Recent Release, "Kingdom of Light Warriors," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Hadassah Jean Philippe, Invites Believers to Discover Their Divine Calling
Quincy, MA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hadassah Jean Philippe has completed a new book, "Kingdom of Light Warriors: A Guide to the Chosen Soldiers of Jesus Christ," which equips readers with essential wisdom for spiritual warfare. As young ministers and seasoned believers alike face opposition from forces like Leviathan and Jezebel, this guide offers invaluable lessons on becoming mighty warriors in Christ's army. The Christian life is fundamentally a battle, and those who refuse to engage become casualties. Philippe draws from Scripture, particularly Psalm 144:1, to remind readers that God Himself trains our hands for war and our fingers for battle.
With one year of active ministry as a servant-soldier in Jesus Christ's army, Hadassah Jean Philippe brings authentic spiritual authority to her writing. Her previous works, including "Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper," "The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship," and "Jesus Christ, the Author of Marriage," have established her as a thoughtful voice in Christian discipleship. Born and raised in Haiti, Philippe now shares her passion for God's Kingdom through multiple platforms, including her YouTube channel and TikTok presence, while serving in ministry alongside her husband and three children.
In "Kingdom of Light Warriors," Philippe explores urgent themes as the day of the Lord draws near. Readers will discover practical strategies for spiritual combat, understanding that the enemy operates with increasing urgency in these final times. This transformative work challenges believers to embrace their identity as warriors, refuse passivity, and actively participate in God's Kingdom advancement. The stakes are clear: either Christians fight with divine strength or face spiritual defeat.
"My heart is to equip God's people with the knowledge and courage they need to stand firm against spiritual enemies," said the author. "This book reveals what it truly means to be a chosen soldier of Jesus Christ and how to walk in victory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe's instructive work equips readers with theological insight and practical tools for spiritual warfare. This book empowers believers to understand their role in God's army and engage victoriously against darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Kingdom of Light Warriors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With one year of active ministry as a servant-soldier in Jesus Christ's army, Hadassah Jean Philippe brings authentic spiritual authority to her writing. Her previous works, including "Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper," "The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship," and "Jesus Christ, the Author of Marriage," have established her as a thoughtful voice in Christian discipleship. Born and raised in Haiti, Philippe now shares her passion for God's Kingdom through multiple platforms, including her YouTube channel and TikTok presence, while serving in ministry alongside her husband and three children.
In "Kingdom of Light Warriors," Philippe explores urgent themes as the day of the Lord draws near. Readers will discover practical strategies for spiritual combat, understanding that the enemy operates with increasing urgency in these final times. This transformative work challenges believers to embrace their identity as warriors, refuse passivity, and actively participate in God's Kingdom advancement. The stakes are clear: either Christians fight with divine strength or face spiritual defeat.
"My heart is to equip God's people with the knowledge and courage they need to stand firm against spiritual enemies," said the author. "This book reveals what it truly means to be a chosen soldier of Jesus Christ and how to walk in victory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe's instructive work equips readers with theological insight and practical tools for spiritual warfare. This book empowers believers to understand their role in God's army and engage victoriously against darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Kingdom of Light Warriors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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