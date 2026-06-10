Perry Buffington’s Newly Released "Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery" is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith, Imagination, and the Wonder of Christmas
“Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Perry Buffington is a charming and imaginative children’s story that blends holiday magic, gentle humor, and meaningful lessons about belief, courage, and compassion.
Zebulon, GA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery”: a whimsical and thoughtful holiday story that invites readers into a child’s world where faith, imagination, and Christmas traditions come together. “Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery” is the creation of published author, Perry Buffington, a prolific author, and University of Georgia faculty member known for blending psychology with humor and accessibility. Affectionately called “Dr. Buff,” he has written widely across academic texts, popular books, and journalism, including the Cheap Psychological Tricks series, contributions to major publications, a long-running airline magazine column, and media appearances on CNN, radio, and television. A former radio show host and syndicated columnist, Buffington is recognized for making psychological insights engaging, practical, and entertaining for a broad audience.
Buffington shares, “Meet Carson, one smart little kid who loves all things Christmas, especially the songs! Known by just about everyone as the “Little Professor,” he’s expecting the best holiday ever. Unfortunately, throughout the three days before Christmas, his hopes are challenged. Event after event forces Carson to defend Santa; deal with fifth-grade bullies, handle his nemesis, Wanda; and outsmart a physical education teacher. Finally, Christmas Eve arrives, and he’s more than ready for the best Christmas ever until the unexpected, unthinkable happens.
The night before Christmas, he and his favorite grandma are arranging the family’s antique Nativity set. Then it happens. Carson “drops” the littlest angel in the set and breaks his wings. Devastated. What could be worse than breaking an angel’s wings? Carson uses his wits, love of Christmas, and belief in angels to find help. All it takes is a trip to Angel Land, where he’s all set to ask for a miracle. How he gets there, the new friends he meets, the lessons he learns, and the truths he finds are all included in the round-trip ticket to Angel Land. It’s a holiday mystery revealed with joyous themes, perfect, not just for the holidays but all year round.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Perry Buffington’s new book offers families a story that celebrates the magic of Christmas while encouraging reflection on faith, empathy, and the enduring power of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Buffington shares, “Meet Carson, one smart little kid who loves all things Christmas, especially the songs! Known by just about everyone as the “Little Professor,” he’s expecting the best holiday ever. Unfortunately, throughout the three days before Christmas, his hopes are challenged. Event after event forces Carson to defend Santa; deal with fifth-grade bullies, handle his nemesis, Wanda; and outsmart a physical education teacher. Finally, Christmas Eve arrives, and he’s more than ready for the best Christmas ever until the unexpected, unthinkable happens.
The night before Christmas, he and his favorite grandma are arranging the family’s antique Nativity set. Then it happens. Carson “drops” the littlest angel in the set and breaks his wings. Devastated. What could be worse than breaking an angel’s wings? Carson uses his wits, love of Christmas, and belief in angels to find help. All it takes is a trip to Angel Land, where he’s all set to ask for a miracle. How he gets there, the new friends he meets, the lessons he learns, and the truths he finds are all included in the round-trip ticket to Angel Land. It’s a holiday mystery revealed with joyous themes, perfect, not just for the holidays but all year round.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Perry Buffington’s new book offers families a story that celebrates the magic of Christmas while encouraging reflection on faith, empathy, and the enduring power of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas in Angel Land: A Holiday Mystery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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