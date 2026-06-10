Recent Release, "The Dash Between the Dates," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin, Explores Seven Decades of Faith-Filled Moments
Eagle, ID, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin has completed a new book, "The Dash Between the Dates," a reflective memoir spanning seventy-two years of lived experience. Through candid storytelling, she invites readers into the pivotal moments that shaped her spiritual journey—some triumphant, others challenging, but all woven together by God's unwavering presence. This intimate account becomes a testament to divine faithfulness, demonstrating how trust in Christ sustains us through life's varied seasons.
Drawing from her own profound walk with Jesus, Bonnie brings authentic vulnerability to these pages. Her decades of experience, marked by both ordinary and extraordinary circumstances, have deepened her conviction that faith is the greatest inheritance a parent can offer. She writes not as a distant observer but as a fellow traveler who has witnessed God's hand repeatedly in her own story, eager to share that assurance with others seeking spiritual foundation.
In "The Dash Between the Dates" by Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin, readers will discover the transformative power of trusting in Jesus as Lord. The book's compelling narrative arc reveals how consistent faith navigates life's unpredictable terrain, offering encouragement to those wrestling with doubt or searching for deeper spiritual roots. What emerges is an enlightening legacy—one that invites every reader to examine their own relationship with God and consider what faith-centered inheritance they might leave for generations to come.
"I wanted to share my journey so that readers might see God's faithfulness in their own lives and be encouraged to trust Jesus completely," said author Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin's stirring work offers readers a heartfelt exploration of faith's sustaining grace. This memoir will inspire you to deepen your relationship with Christ and recognize His presence throughout your own life journey.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "The Dash Between the Dates" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own profound walk with Jesus, Bonnie brings authentic vulnerability to these pages. Her decades of experience, marked by both ordinary and extraordinary circumstances, have deepened her conviction that faith is the greatest inheritance a parent can offer. She writes not as a distant observer but as a fellow traveler who has witnessed God's hand repeatedly in her own story, eager to share that assurance with others seeking spiritual foundation.
In "The Dash Between the Dates" by Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin, readers will discover the transformative power of trusting in Jesus as Lord. The book's compelling narrative arc reveals how consistent faith navigates life's unpredictable terrain, offering encouragement to those wrestling with doubt or searching for deeper spiritual roots. What emerges is an enlightening legacy—one that invites every reader to examine their own relationship with God and consider what faith-centered inheritance they might leave for generations to come.
"I wanted to share my journey so that readers might see God's faithfulness in their own lives and be encouraged to trust Jesus completely," said author Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie te Velde-Goodwin's stirring work offers readers a heartfelt exploration of faith's sustaining grace. This memoir will inspire you to deepen your relationship with Christ and recognize His presence throughout your own life journey.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "The Dash Between the Dates" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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