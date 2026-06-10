Recent Release, "I Woke Up on Top of the World," from Christian Faith Publishing Author C.D. Anderson, Follows a Curious Girl's Enchanting Discovery of Wonder
Bristol, CT, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author and Illustrator C.D. Anderson has completed a new book, "I Woke Up on Top of the World" that follows Skylar Kennedy as she awakens in an extraordinary realm perched above the world itself. There, she encounters a magnificent being named Love, whose presence fills her with warmth and familiarity. What begins as a confusing blur soon turns into an exhilarating exploration where Skylar finds herself surrounded by cosmic wonders and boundless possibility. Her curiosity, far from leading to fear, opens doorways to friendship and discovery in this celestial setting.
Anderson brings to life a narrative that resonates with young readers who share Skylar's introspective nature and appetite for fantastical tales. The author crafts a story that honors childhood wonder while weaving deeper spiritual truths throughout the journey. Through vivid imagery and rhythmic storytelling, Anderson creates a world where imagination flourishes and young minds find both comfort and stimulation.
In "I Woke Up on Top of the World,” readers will discover a tender yet thrilling narrative about trust, companionship, and the sacred nature of creation itself. Skylar's adventures with Love reveal profound lessons about belonging and purpose as she witnesses the universe being crafted, receives thoughtful gifts, and contemplates her place within the grand tapestry of existence. Young readers will find themselves transported alongside Skylar, experiencing peace and exhilaration in equal measure as they explore themes of faith, wonder, and the transformative power of meaningful connection.
"I wanted to create a story that speaks to the brave hearts of young explorers," said Anderson. "Skylar's journey shows children that curiosity can lead them to extraordinary places filled with love and purpose, and that sometimes the most magical adventures happen when we trust in what unfolds before us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.D. Anderson's heartwarming work offers young readers an imaginative escape that nourishes both spirit and soul. The story leaves children with lasting impressions of divine love and personal significance that will echo long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "I Woke Up on Top of the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anderson brings to life a narrative that resonates with young readers who share Skylar's introspective nature and appetite for fantastical tales. The author crafts a story that honors childhood wonder while weaving deeper spiritual truths throughout the journey. Through vivid imagery and rhythmic storytelling, Anderson creates a world where imagination flourishes and young minds find both comfort and stimulation.
In "I Woke Up on Top of the World,” readers will discover a tender yet thrilling narrative about trust, companionship, and the sacred nature of creation itself. Skylar's adventures with Love reveal profound lessons about belonging and purpose as she witnesses the universe being crafted, receives thoughtful gifts, and contemplates her place within the grand tapestry of existence. Young readers will find themselves transported alongside Skylar, experiencing peace and exhilaration in equal measure as they explore themes of faith, wonder, and the transformative power of meaningful connection.
"I wanted to create a story that speaks to the brave hearts of young explorers," said Anderson. "Skylar's journey shows children that curiosity can lead them to extraordinary places filled with love and purpose, and that sometimes the most magical adventures happen when we trust in what unfolds before us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.D. Anderson's heartwarming work offers young readers an imaginative escape that nourishes both spirit and soul. The story leaves children with lasting impressions of divine love and personal significance that will echo long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "I Woke Up on Top of the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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