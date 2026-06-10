Recent Release, "Misadventures of Nebbles the Sea Turtle," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Stacey Brown and Alana Brown, Explores Discovering Belonging
Rapid City, SD, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stacey Brown and Alana Brown have completed a new book, "Misadventures of Nebbles the Sea Turtle," a children's story that follows an adorable young sea turtle who takes a wrong turn from her hatching nest on the beach. Separated from her siblings in those crucial first moments of life, Nebbles embarks on an unforgettable journey filled with twists, turns, and the promise of discovery. Along the way, she encounters an unlikely companion who becomes her guide through the vast ocean, transforming what could have been a lonely ordeal into something far more meaningful.
The authors—a mother and daughter team who live in different states but share a deep creative bond—bring their combined talents to this heartwarming tale. Stacey, a retired artist residing in the Black Hills of South Dakota with her husband of nearly four decades, finds joy in painting and boating. Her daughter Alana, a Doctor of Veterinary Pharmacy based in Dallas, channels her passion for animals and storytelling through her own artistic pursuits. Writing together has become their cherished way of staying connected across the miles, blending Stacey's seasoned perspective with Alana's professional knowledge of animal care and behavior.
"Misadventures of Nebbles the Sea Turtle" speaks to a universal experience—the feeling of being lost and searching for where we truly belong. Through Nebbles's eyes, young readers will discover that sometimes our greatest adventures lead us not to where we planned to go, but to exactly where we need to be. The tale gently reminds children that friendship can blossom in surprising moments, and that home isn't always a place we find on a map—it's often found in the hearts of those who care about us.
"This story emerged from our desire to create something that would resonate with children facing their own transitions and uncertainties," said author team. "We wanted to show that being lost doesn't mean being without hope, and that the detours in life often lead to the most wonderful discoveries."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Brown and Alana Brown's delightful work offers young readers a charming escape into an ocean adventure that celebrates resilience and connection. This touching narrative will inspire children to embrace their own journeys, no matter how uncertain the path may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Misadventures of Nebbles the Sea Turtle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The authors—a mother and daughter team who live in different states but share a deep creative bond—bring their combined talents to this heartwarming tale. Stacey, a retired artist residing in the Black Hills of South Dakota with her husband of nearly four decades, finds joy in painting and boating. Her daughter Alana, a Doctor of Veterinary Pharmacy based in Dallas, channels her passion for animals and storytelling through her own artistic pursuits. Writing together has become their cherished way of staying connected across the miles, blending Stacey's seasoned perspective with Alana's professional knowledge of animal care and behavior.
"Misadventures of Nebbles the Sea Turtle" speaks to a universal experience—the feeling of being lost and searching for where we truly belong. Through Nebbles's eyes, young readers will discover that sometimes our greatest adventures lead us not to where we planned to go, but to exactly where we need to be. The tale gently reminds children that friendship can blossom in surprising moments, and that home isn't always a place we find on a map—it's often found in the hearts of those who care about us.
"This story emerged from our desire to create something that would resonate with children facing their own transitions and uncertainties," said author team. "We wanted to show that being lost doesn't mean being without hope, and that the detours in life often lead to the most wonderful discoveries."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Brown and Alana Brown's delightful work offers young readers a charming escape into an ocean adventure that celebrates resilience and connection. This touching narrative will inspire children to embrace their own journeys, no matter how uncertain the path may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Misadventures of Nebbles the Sea Turtle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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