Recent Release, "Pages of Paper," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Charles Noble, Presents an Eclectic Collection Celebrating Linguistic Innovation Through Verse
Big Spring, TX, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Noble has completed a new book, "Pages of Paper," which showcases his distinctive approach to poetic composition developed over decades of creative exploration. Drawing from a lifetime of varied experiences, Noble crafts verses that venture beyond conventional language, inviting readers into his singular perspective on meaning and emotion. His collection embraces diverse forms and subjects, from introspective observations to romantic sentiments, united by an authentic voice that refuses to settle for ordinary phrasing.
Having discovered his passion for writing in the late 1970s and continuing through the present day, Charles brings the depth of a seventy-year-old's accumulated wisdom to his work. His spiritual journey—marked by a transformative encounter with faith that reshaped his entire approach to living—infuses his writing with purpose and gratitude. This foundation of renewed perspective allows him to address life's profound questions while maintaining an enthusiastic engagement with existence itself.
In "Pages of Paper," Charles Noble explores the territories where language becomes art, presenting what he describes as "stoems"—his inventive blending of poetic and rhythmic expression. Readers will discover how conventional vocabulary, when arranged with care and creativity, can unlock fresh understanding and emotional resonance. The collection's thematic range—touching on faith, family, and romantic longing—demonstrates that meaningful poetry emerges not from rigid formulas but from an author's willingness to express truth in unrestricted ways.
"My greatest hope," said author Charles Noble, "is that these verses will offer readers the kind of profound experience that comes from encountering words used in ways that make them see familiar things anew."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Noble's distinctive collection offers readers an invitation to embrace unconventional perspectives on language and emotion. These verses remind us that poetry's power lies in its capacity to surprise and transform our relationship with words themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this evocative work can purchase "Pages of Paper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Having discovered his passion for writing in the late 1970s and continuing through the present day, Charles brings the depth of a seventy-year-old's accumulated wisdom to his work. His spiritual journey—marked by a transformative encounter with faith that reshaped his entire approach to living—infuses his writing with purpose and gratitude. This foundation of renewed perspective allows him to address life's profound questions while maintaining an enthusiastic engagement with existence itself.
In "Pages of Paper," Charles Noble explores the territories where language becomes art, presenting what he describes as "stoems"—his inventive blending of poetic and rhythmic expression. Readers will discover how conventional vocabulary, when arranged with care and creativity, can unlock fresh understanding and emotional resonance. The collection's thematic range—touching on faith, family, and romantic longing—demonstrates that meaningful poetry emerges not from rigid formulas but from an author's willingness to express truth in unrestricted ways.
"My greatest hope," said author Charles Noble, "is that these verses will offer readers the kind of profound experience that comes from encountering words used in ways that make them see familiar things anew."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Noble's distinctive collection offers readers an invitation to embrace unconventional perspectives on language and emotion. These verses remind us that poetry's power lies in its capacity to surprise and transform our relationship with words themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this evocative work can purchase "Pages of Paper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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