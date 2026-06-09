Author O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD)’s New Book, "'9/11' Art Essay,” Looks at How Art Related to 9/11 Can be a Means of Healing and Documenting the Historic Day
Recent release "'9/11' Art Essay: Art Essay in Honor of the New York First Responders and All American Viewers" from Covenant Books author O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD) explores art related to 9/11 as a means of processing the trauma of the day, serving as a historical record, and offering a way of healing and reflection.
Paducah, KY, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD), a biological and psychodynamic psychiatrist has completed his new book, "'9/11' Art Essay: Art Essay in Honor of the New York First Responders and All American Viewers": a unique and compelling examination of how art related to 9/11 can become a poignant way to remember the day while serving as an outlet for healing and processing the last trauma of this moment in American history.
Author O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD) hails from a family gifted in art, and is one of four generations who have served in the United States military services. Major Kelley served six years in the USA Medical Corps 1968–1974, and was trained as a general medical officer and specialized in general, military and administrative psychiatry in the psychiatric residency program at the USAH Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC. Afterward, he was ordered to be the chief of the psychiatry department at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then a division psychiatrist in the Second Division, Second Medical Battalion, in the DMZ in the Republic of South Korea. Since 1975, he has been in private psychiatric practice.
The author shares, “The choice of ‘“9/11” Art Essay’, signifies that it is not only art of 9/11/2001, but art that has a broader meaning relevant to our psychological trauma, resilience, and resolve to recover from the memories of 9/11, also as a nation to be more vigilant and wiser in knowing our enemies in the imminent future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD)’s new book will resonate with those impacted by the continued trauma of 9/11, positing how art can help a nation process psychological trauma and foster resilience.
Readers can purchase "'9/11' Art Essay: Art Essay in Honor of the New York First Responders and All American Viewers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD) hails from a family gifted in art, and is one of four generations who have served in the United States military services. Major Kelley served six years in the USA Medical Corps 1968–1974, and was trained as a general medical officer and specialized in general, military and administrative psychiatry in the psychiatric residency program at the USAH Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC. Afterward, he was ordered to be the chief of the psychiatry department at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then a division psychiatrist in the Second Division, Second Medical Battalion, in the DMZ in the Republic of South Korea. Since 1975, he has been in private psychiatric practice.
The author shares, “The choice of ‘“9/11” Art Essay’, signifies that it is not only art of 9/11/2001, but art that has a broader meaning relevant to our psychological trauma, resilience, and resolve to recover from the memories of 9/11, also as a nation to be more vigilant and wiser in knowing our enemies in the imminent future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD)’s new book will resonate with those impacted by the continued trauma of 9/11, positing how art can help a nation process psychological trauma and foster resilience.
Readers can purchase "'9/11' Art Essay: Art Essay in Honor of the New York First Responders and All American Viewers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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