Author O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD)’s New Book, "'9/11' Art Essay,” Looks at How Art Related to 9/11 Can be a Means of Healing and Documenting the Historic Day

Recent release "'9/11' Art Essay: Art Essay in Honor of the New York First Responders and All American Viewers" from Covenant Books author O'Karus McMuse (Ron Kelley, MD) explores art related to 9/11 as a means of processing the trauma of the day, serving as a historical record, and offering a way of healing and reflection.