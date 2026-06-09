Recent Release, "Navigating Heaven," from Covenant Books Author Matthew S. Grundy, Presents Divine Insights with Practical Wisdom for Living Heavenly Truths
Ashburn, VA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Matthew S. Grundy has completed a new book, "Navigating Heaven": A Practical Preparedness Guide for Heaven Then and Now, which documents his extraordinary journey of receiving supernatural revelations about eternity. While serving as deputy mayor of the fifth largest city in California, Grundy experienced a divine calling to author this work. What began as reluctant obedience transformed into a series of profound encounters where God unveiled heavenly mysteries and demonstrated how to embody these truths in daily living.
A self-described friend of God whose journey is marked by quiet obedience and intimate communion with the Father, Grundy brings authenticity forged through adversity to his writing. Once homeless, he has since earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and built a remarkable career serving others across for-profit, nonprofit, and public sectors. His transformation—from personal struggle to spiritual leadership—infuses every page with credibility and grace. Alongside his wife Jocelyn and their six children, Grundy embodies the kingdom principles he teaches.
"Navigating Heaven" explores themes of spiritual preparation, deepening relationship with Christ, and finishing well in one's earthly race. Readers will discover how heavenly realities reshape present circumstances and unlock purpose-driven living. Whether you stand at the beginning of your faith journey or have walked with Christ for decades, this work beckons you into profounder intimacy with God and alignment with His kingdom values. The stakes are eternal: finishing your race with excellence so that you might hear the Father's affirmation, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
From the author, "The words in this book found you. Wherever you are in your journey with Christ, they are meant to encourage you to keep running your race and finish well, drawing you deeper into relationship with Him and into the very heart of God."
Published by Covenant Books, Matthew S. Grundy's faith-filled work equips believers with both heavenly perspective and earthly application. This transformative guide invites readers into authentic partnership with God's kingdom purposes.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Navigating Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A self-described friend of God whose journey is marked by quiet obedience and intimate communion with the Father, Grundy brings authenticity forged through adversity to his writing. Once homeless, he has since earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and built a remarkable career serving others across for-profit, nonprofit, and public sectors. His transformation—from personal struggle to spiritual leadership—infuses every page with credibility and grace. Alongside his wife Jocelyn and their six children, Grundy embodies the kingdom principles he teaches.
"Navigating Heaven" explores themes of spiritual preparation, deepening relationship with Christ, and finishing well in one's earthly race. Readers will discover how heavenly realities reshape present circumstances and unlock purpose-driven living. Whether you stand at the beginning of your faith journey or have walked with Christ for decades, this work beckons you into profounder intimacy with God and alignment with His kingdom values. The stakes are eternal: finishing your race with excellence so that you might hear the Father's affirmation, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
From the author, "The words in this book found you. Wherever you are in your journey with Christ, they are meant to encourage you to keep running your race and finish well, drawing you deeper into relationship with Him and into the very heart of God."
Published by Covenant Books, Matthew S. Grundy's faith-filled work equips believers with both heavenly perspective and earthly application. This transformative guide invites readers into authentic partnership with God's kingdom purposes.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Navigating Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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