Recent Release, "Angel Blue," from Covenant Books Author Daniel Ladimer, Explores How Serendipity Transforms Two Lives When Fate Brings Soulmates Together
Leesburg, GA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Ladimer has completed a new book, "Angel Blue," which opens in an art class during senior year of high school, where two students discover an unexpected connection that will reshape their futures. What begins as a chance encounter in a familiar academic setting becomes the catalyst for an extraordinary journey, as Catherine and Mathew find themselves drawn together by forces neither can fully explain. The narrative unfolds with intimate detail, capturing those pivotal moments when the universe seems to conspire to bring the right people together at precisely the right time.
The author brings a distinctive perspective to his work, shaped by a lifetime of observation and reflection. Ladimer, born in the late fifties as the second of six children to a career US Marine and a housewife, spent his formative years traveling along the East Coast before his family settled in Albany, Georgia. He entered the local school system in fifth grade and graduated from Albany High School in 1976. These experiences of movement, family dynamics, and cultural transitions have enriched his storytelling with authenticity and depth.
In "Angel Blue," readers will encounter a tender exploration of how two people navigate the intersection of destiny and choice. The novel examines profound themes about connection, purpose, and the moments that alter our life trajectories. Through Catherine and Mathew's story, Ladimer reveals how seemingly ordinary circumstances can spark extraordinary transformations, inviting readers to reconsider their own experiences of synchronicity and the subtle ways love reshapes who we become.
"I wanted to capture that magical instant when two souls recognize something indefinable in each other," said author Daniel Ladimer. "Catherine and Mathew's journey reminds us that sometimes the greatest gifts arrive not through planning, but through openness to what the universe presents."
Published by Covenant Books, Daniel Ladimer's evocative work offers readers a poignant meditation on fate and human connection. This novel resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced the transformative power of unexpected love.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Angel Blue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The author brings a distinctive perspective to his work, shaped by a lifetime of observation and reflection. Ladimer, born in the late fifties as the second of six children to a career US Marine and a housewife, spent his formative years traveling along the East Coast before his family settled in Albany, Georgia. He entered the local school system in fifth grade and graduated from Albany High School in 1976. These experiences of movement, family dynamics, and cultural transitions have enriched his storytelling with authenticity and depth.
In "Angel Blue," readers will encounter a tender exploration of how two people navigate the intersection of destiny and choice. The novel examines profound themes about connection, purpose, and the moments that alter our life trajectories. Through Catherine and Mathew's story, Ladimer reveals how seemingly ordinary circumstances can spark extraordinary transformations, inviting readers to reconsider their own experiences of synchronicity and the subtle ways love reshapes who we become.
"I wanted to capture that magical instant when two souls recognize something indefinable in each other," said author Daniel Ladimer. "Catherine and Mathew's journey reminds us that sometimes the greatest gifts arrive not through planning, but through openness to what the universe presents."
Published by Covenant Books, Daniel Ladimer's evocative work offers readers a poignant meditation on fate and human connection. This novel resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced the transformative power of unexpected love.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Angel Blue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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