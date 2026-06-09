Recent Release, "Murder in Degrees," from Covenant Books Author Jacque Debussé, Explores Discovering a Beloved Partner's True Nature in Marriage
Idaho Falls, ID, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jacque Debussé has completed a new book, "Murder in Degrees," which tells the unflinching story of a woman who enters marriage with hope and tenderness, only to realize that the man beside her is not the person he claimed to be. As suspicion grows and small cruelties accumulate, she begins to question his intentions: Does he intend to destroy her through countless deliberate acts of harm? Her narrative unfolds as a testament to those trapped in abusive relationships, offering a beacon of understanding for anyone suffering in silence.
Drawing from experiences shared by trusted friends who confided their own survival stories, Debussé weaves together a narrative that honors the resilience of real people facing extraordinarily difficult circumstances. His background, nurtured by supportive parents in the Northwest who encouraged him to pursue his passion for writing and storytelling, shaped his commitment to giving voice to those whose struggles often remain hidden. He views poetry as literature's most profound form of expression, and this novel demonstrates his gift for telling stories that resonate with authentic emotional truth.
"Murder in Degrees" delves into themes of betrayal, spiritual endurance, and redemption, revealing how seeking God through trials can illuminate even the darkest paths. The stakes are profoundly personal as readers discover whether hope and divine intervention can provide an escape route from suffering. Through this intimate account, Debussé conveys a universal message: trials, like storms, eventually pass, and with God's guidance, good will ultimately prevail.
"I hope this book will give hope and direction to those in abusive living situations and let them know that they are not alone. God is watching over them, and if they seek Him, they will find Him, and they will find a way to escape to a better life," said author Jacque Debussé.
Published by Covenant Books, Jacque Debussé's spiritually rich work offers solace and encouragement to readers navigating their own valleys of despair. This novel stands as a powerful reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are never truly abandoned.
Readers who wish to experience this redemptive work can purchase "Murder in Degrees" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from experiences shared by trusted friends who confided their own survival stories, Debussé weaves together a narrative that honors the resilience of real people facing extraordinarily difficult circumstances. His background, nurtured by supportive parents in the Northwest who encouraged him to pursue his passion for writing and storytelling, shaped his commitment to giving voice to those whose struggles often remain hidden. He views poetry as literature's most profound form of expression, and this novel demonstrates his gift for telling stories that resonate with authentic emotional truth.
"Murder in Degrees" delves into themes of betrayal, spiritual endurance, and redemption, revealing how seeking God through trials can illuminate even the darkest paths. The stakes are profoundly personal as readers discover whether hope and divine intervention can provide an escape route from suffering. Through this intimate account, Debussé conveys a universal message: trials, like storms, eventually pass, and with God's guidance, good will ultimately prevail.
"I hope this book will give hope and direction to those in abusive living situations and let them know that they are not alone. God is watching over them, and if they seek Him, they will find Him, and they will find a way to escape to a better life," said author Jacque Debussé.
Published by Covenant Books, Jacque Debussé's spiritually rich work offers solace and encouragement to readers navigating their own valleys of despair. This novel stands as a powerful reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are never truly abandoned.
Readers who wish to experience this redemptive work can purchase "Murder in Degrees" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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