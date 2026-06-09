Recent Release, "Lost and Found," from Covenant Books Author Glenn Mackay, MD, Explores How Second Chances and Unexpected Connections Restore Hope After Tragedy
Shawnee, KS, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glenn Mackay, MD has completed a new book, "Lost and Found," a tender narrative centered on Drayton Alexander, a gifted emergency room physician whose world collapsed following an unimaginable tragedy. Desperate to escape his fractured past and the demands of his former life in Atlanta, he retreats to the quiet town of Catonsville, where anonymity offers him refuge. There he encounters Lauren Hunt, a teacher and single mother whose own experience with loss has left her carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders, struggling not only with the demands of raising her adolescent son but also with the relentless challenges posed by construction crews working adjacent to her property—one of the few anchors she has left.
As a board-certified infectious-disease physician in Kansas City, Kansas, Dr. Mackay brings authenticity to his storytelling, though his journey as a novelist began unexpectedly. He initially wrote stories for his wife's enjoyment, never imagining his work would reach a wider audience. His deep commitment to family and faith, evident in his life across multiple states including New York, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia, infuses his narrative with genuine human understanding and spiritual resonance.
"Lost and Found" weaves a compelling love story filled with unexpected turns that transcends the simple arc of romance. The novel explores profound themes of resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of connection. As Drayton and Lauren's paths converge, readers discover whether broken hearts can truly mend and if hope remains within reach even when circumstances seem utterly hopeless. This is a story about believing in second chances and recognizing that life's most meaningful blessings often arrive when we least expect them.
"I wrote this story to remind readers that no matter how devastating our circumstances, connection and love have the capacity to restore us," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Glenn Mackay, MD's stirring work offers readers a sanctuary of hope and human connection. This novel will resonate deeply with anyone who has faced loss and wondered if happiness could ever be possible again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Lost and Found" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a board-certified infectious-disease physician in Kansas City, Kansas, Dr. Mackay brings authenticity to his storytelling, though his journey as a novelist began unexpectedly. He initially wrote stories for his wife's enjoyment, never imagining his work would reach a wider audience. His deep commitment to family and faith, evident in his life across multiple states including New York, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia, infuses his narrative with genuine human understanding and spiritual resonance.
"Lost and Found" weaves a compelling love story filled with unexpected turns that transcends the simple arc of romance. The novel explores profound themes of resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of connection. As Drayton and Lauren's paths converge, readers discover whether broken hearts can truly mend and if hope remains within reach even when circumstances seem utterly hopeless. This is a story about believing in second chances and recognizing that life's most meaningful blessings often arrive when we least expect them.
"I wrote this story to remind readers that no matter how devastating our circumstances, connection and love have the capacity to restore us," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Glenn Mackay, MD's stirring work offers readers a sanctuary of hope and human connection. This novel will resonate deeply with anyone who has faced loss and wondered if happiness could ever be possible again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Lost and Found" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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