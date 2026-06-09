Recent Release, "Fearless," from Covenant Books Author Bonnie Moyer, Explores Divine Intervention Transforming a Life Challenged by Tragedy Into Unwavering Faith
Souderton, PA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Moyer has completed a new book, "Fearless: Living God's Gift of Faith," a distinctive memoir woven through sixty interconnected essays that chronicle her extraordinary spiritual journey. Born in 1957, thanks to medical advancement, Moyer's early childhood takes a devastating turn when her father's grave mistake fractures her family irreparably. A first-grade teacher's offhand question about her father's name becomes the catalyst for spiritual awakening when a Presbyterian pastor's words redirect her searching heart toward God as her true Father. What unfolds is a courageous account of divine encounters that reshape her entire existence.
Throughout her life, Moyer has remained rooted in her faith community and spiritual practice, eventually embracing the Mennonite tradition that would become central to her identity. Her background as an educator, devoted wife, and active participant in church life informs every page of this candid narrative. She brings authenticity and vulnerability to her storytelling, drawing readers into moments of genuine crisis and supernatural grace with unflinching honesty.
In "Fearless," Moyer shares three profound personal theophanies—direct encounters with the divine—alongside the remarkable story of how God wove golden threads of provision and answered prayer throughout her life. Readers will discover the tangible power of childlike faith, witness the drama of real spiritual battle, and encounter moments when God's voice spoke directly into her circumstances with the exact strength she needed. This intimate testimony reveals how surrender and trust can transform tragedy into purpose, and how faithfulness opens doors to blessings once thought impossible.
"I have prayed for every reader to receive a blessing simply by turning the pages and reading this book," said author Bonnie Moyer. "When I questioned whether anyone would care about my story, God reminded me of the incredible life He had given me—and my responsibility to share it."
Published by Covenant Books, Bonnie Moyer's stirring work offers readers a deeply personal account of faith tested and strengthened through life's most difficult seasons. This testament will encourage anyone questioning God's presence or struggling to trust His faithfulness.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Fearless: Living God's Gift of Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Throughout her life, Moyer has remained rooted in her faith community and spiritual practice, eventually embracing the Mennonite tradition that would become central to her identity. Her background as an educator, devoted wife, and active participant in church life informs every page of this candid narrative. She brings authenticity and vulnerability to her storytelling, drawing readers into moments of genuine crisis and supernatural grace with unflinching honesty.
In "Fearless," Moyer shares three profound personal theophanies—direct encounters with the divine—alongside the remarkable story of how God wove golden threads of provision and answered prayer throughout her life. Readers will discover the tangible power of childlike faith, witness the drama of real spiritual battle, and encounter moments when God's voice spoke directly into her circumstances with the exact strength she needed. This intimate testimony reveals how surrender and trust can transform tragedy into purpose, and how faithfulness opens doors to blessings once thought impossible.
"I have prayed for every reader to receive a blessing simply by turning the pages and reading this book," said author Bonnie Moyer. "When I questioned whether anyone would care about my story, God reminded me of the incredible life He had given me—and my responsibility to share it."
Published by Covenant Books, Bonnie Moyer's stirring work offers readers a deeply personal account of faith tested and strengthened through life's most difficult seasons. This testament will encourage anyone questioning God's presence or struggling to trust His faithfulness.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Fearless: Living God's Gift of Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories