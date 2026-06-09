Recent Release, "Finding Truths Worth Remembering," from Covenant Books Authors Harrison and Ina Painter, Shares Timeless Biblical Wisdom Treasured Across Three Decades
Knoxville, TN, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harrison and Ina Painter have completed a new book, titled, "Finding Truths Worth Remembering," which draws from annotations carefully preserved in the margins of their Bibles over three decades. What began as personal reflections on Scripture has evolved into a desire to pass these sacred insights to their children, grandchildren, and future generations. The result is a collection that transforms private devotion into a shared spiritual inheritance.
The Authors bring a collaborative perspective shaped by years of intentional Bible study and spiritual reflection. Their combined experience of seeking God's Word has equipped them to curate wisdom that resonates across time and circumstance. This work represents their commitment to preserving truths that have sustained and enriched their own faith journey.
"Finding Truths Worth Remembering" encompasses biblical truths gleaned from both contemporary and ancient Christian voices, including luminaries such as Seneca the Younger [4BC-65AD].
Readers will encounter profound insights that challenge the spirit and illuminate faith, discovering how timeless principles speak to modern struggles and questions. The Authors have labored diligently to trace each truth to its source, honoring the legacy of Christian thought while making these gems accessible to all who seek deeper understanding.
"We realized that the truths we had treasured quietly for so long deserved to be shared more broadly," said the Authors. "Our hope is that readers will find encouragement and renewed faith through these words that have shaped our own spiritual landscape."
Published by Covenant Books, Harrison and Ina Painter's reflective work nurtures spiritual growth and invites readers into conversation with centuries of Christian wisdom. Those seeking to deepen their faith will find sustenance in these carefully collected truths.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Finding Truths Worth Remembering" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The Authors bring a collaborative perspective shaped by years of intentional Bible study and spiritual reflection. Their combined experience of seeking God's Word has equipped them to curate wisdom that resonates across time and circumstance. This work represents their commitment to preserving truths that have sustained and enriched their own faith journey.
"Finding Truths Worth Remembering" encompasses biblical truths gleaned from both contemporary and ancient Christian voices, including luminaries such as Seneca the Younger [4BC-65AD].
Readers will encounter profound insights that challenge the spirit and illuminate faith, discovering how timeless principles speak to modern struggles and questions. The Authors have labored diligently to trace each truth to its source, honoring the legacy of Christian thought while making these gems accessible to all who seek deeper understanding.
"We realized that the truths we had treasured quietly for so long deserved to be shared more broadly," said the Authors. "Our hope is that readers will find encouragement and renewed faith through these words that have shaped our own spiritual landscape."
Published by Covenant Books, Harrison and Ina Painter's reflective work nurtures spiritual growth and invites readers into conversation with centuries of Christian wisdom. Those seeking to deepen their faith will find sustenance in these carefully collected truths.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Finding Truths Worth Remembering" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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