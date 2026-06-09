Recent Release, "Tiana Biana's Big Adventure," from Covenant Books Author C. R. Ruffles, Invites Young Readers to Join a Fearless Feline on an Unforgettable Journey
Omaha, NE, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. R. Ruffles has completed a new book, "Tiana Biana's Big Adventure," that follows an intrepid cat named Tiana Biana as she ventures beyond the familiar confines of her everyday world. When curiosity leads her to explore new territory, Tiana Biana encounters something truly magical—a discovery that will forever change her perspective on life and adventure.
Drawing inspiration from her own beloved pets, including a remarkably fearless cat named Tiana, C. R. Ruffles crafted this story while living in a quiet town in upstate New York. Her household of noisy dogs and adventurous companions provided the authentic foundation for this charming narrative, bringing genuine warmth and personality to every page.
In "Tiana Biana's Big Adventure," readers will discover the transformative power of stepping beyond one's comfort zone. This heartwarming tale explores themes of courage, wonder, and personal growth, demonstrating how embracing the unknown can lead to extraordinary encounters and deeper self-discovery.
"I wanted to create a story that encourages children to be brave and curious about the world around them," said the author. "Tiana's journey reflects what happens when we dare to explore beyond our safe spaces and remain open to the magic life offers us."
Published by Covenant Books, C. R. Ruffles's uplifting work offers young readers an engaging adventure that celebrates curiosity and resilience. This enchanting story will inspire children to embrace their own sense of wonder and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tiana Biana's Big Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Drawing inspiration from her own beloved pets, including a remarkably fearless cat named Tiana, C. R. Ruffles crafted this story while living in a quiet town in upstate New York. Her household of noisy dogs and adventurous companions provided the authentic foundation for this charming narrative, bringing genuine warmth and personality to every page.
In "Tiana Biana's Big Adventure," readers will discover the transformative power of stepping beyond one's comfort zone. This heartwarming tale explores themes of courage, wonder, and personal growth, demonstrating how embracing the unknown can lead to extraordinary encounters and deeper self-discovery.
"I wanted to create a story that encourages children to be brave and curious about the world around them," said the author. "Tiana's journey reflects what happens when we dare to explore beyond our safe spaces and remain open to the magic life offers us."
Published by Covenant Books, C. R. Ruffles's uplifting work offers young readers an engaging adventure that celebrates curiosity and resilience. This enchanting story will inspire children to embrace their own sense of wonder and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tiana Biana's Big Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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