Recent Release, "Miles, Meds, and Mindset," from Covenant Books Author Richard Eberhart, Chronicles His Four-Decade Battle with Type 1 Diabetes and Mission to Inspire
Rome, GA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Eberhart has completed a new book, "Miles, Meds, and Mindset: Going the Distance with Type 1 Diabetes," which chronicles his remarkable odyssey since receiving his diagnosis at age eight. For over four decades, he has navigated the complexities of living with this chronic condition while building a career dedicated to healing others. His work as a paramedic and later as a registered nurse allowed him to draw upon his own experiences of resilience to help patients through their most vulnerable moments, transforming personal struggle into professional purpose.
Throughout his nursing career, Richard witnessed firsthand the impact that determination and faith can have on those facing health crises. His two decades of service in the medical field deepened his understanding of what it takes to persevere through adversity. Yet beyond his professional accomplishments, Richard discovered that his truest calling lay in empowering others to recognize their own strength. Alongside his devoted wife Janet, who has been his steadfast companion through every challenge, he has built a life rooted in compassion and unwavering commitment to those around him.
"Miles, Meds, and Mindset" explores the transformative themes of courage, determination, and spiritual fortitude as Richard recounts his extraordinary twenty-four-hour walk—a symbolic feat undertaken to prove that diabetes cannot limit one's potential. Through candid reflection, readers will discover how faith, family support, and a refusal to accept limitations become the true medicine for living fully with type 1 diabetes. Richard's narrative resonates as both a testament to human endurance and a beacon of hope for anyone facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
"My hope through sharing this journey is that others living with diabetes will understand that their diagnosis does not define their destiny," said author Richard Eberhart.
Published by Covenant Books, Richard Eberhart's transformative work offers readers practical wisdom and emotional encouragement drawn from lived experience. This book will inspire anyone navigating chronic illness to embrace their resilience and pursue life without limitations.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Miles, Meds, and Mindset" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Throughout his nursing career, Richard witnessed firsthand the impact that determination and faith can have on those facing health crises. His two decades of service in the medical field deepened his understanding of what it takes to persevere through adversity. Yet beyond his professional accomplishments, Richard discovered that his truest calling lay in empowering others to recognize their own strength. Alongside his devoted wife Janet, who has been his steadfast companion through every challenge, he has built a life rooted in compassion and unwavering commitment to those around him.
"Miles, Meds, and Mindset" explores the transformative themes of courage, determination, and spiritual fortitude as Richard recounts his extraordinary twenty-four-hour walk—a symbolic feat undertaken to prove that diabetes cannot limit one's potential. Through candid reflection, readers will discover how faith, family support, and a refusal to accept limitations become the true medicine for living fully with type 1 diabetes. Richard's narrative resonates as both a testament to human endurance and a beacon of hope for anyone facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
"My hope through sharing this journey is that others living with diabetes will understand that their diagnosis does not define their destiny," said author Richard Eberhart.
Published by Covenant Books, Richard Eberhart's transformative work offers readers practical wisdom and emotional encouragement drawn from lived experience. This book will inspire anyone navigating chronic illness to embrace their resilience and pursue life without limitations.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Miles, Meds, and Mindset" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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