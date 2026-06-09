Recent Release, "Simple Beginnings," from Covenant Books Author Linda Hryniszak, Offers a Gentle, Faith-Filled Introduction to the Life of Jesus for Young Readers
Butler, PA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Hryniszak has completed a new book, "Simple Beginnings" — a charming, child-friendly story that explores the timeless tale of Jesus Christ. Hryniszak, a longtime educator with a passion for sharing Christian teachings, crafts an uplifting narrative to help young minds connect with this profound story.
The author's background as a teacher of children with academic and emotional needs has imbued her work with a unique empathy and insight. Hryniszak's warm, relatable style makes the complex themes of faith and spirituality accessible for even the youngest of audiences.
"Simple Beginnings" by Linda Hryniszak provides a delightful, spiritually enriching experience. Readers will discover an inspiring portrait of Jesus's life and teachings, woven together with messages of hope, kindness, and the transformative power of belief.
"As an educator, I've always been driven by a desire to make important spiritual concepts more understandable and engaging for children," said author Linda Hryniszak. "With 'Simple Beginnings,' I hope to kindle the seeds of faith in young hearts and minds."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Hryniszak's gentle work offers a charming introduction to the life of Christ. This uplifting book will inspire readers of all ages to embrace the profound wisdom and timeless lessons at the heart of the Christian tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Simple Beginnings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The author's background as a teacher of children with academic and emotional needs has imbued her work with a unique empathy and insight. Hryniszak's warm, relatable style makes the complex themes of faith and spirituality accessible for even the youngest of audiences.
"Simple Beginnings" by Linda Hryniszak provides a delightful, spiritually enriching experience. Readers will discover an inspiring portrait of Jesus's life and teachings, woven together with messages of hope, kindness, and the transformative power of belief.
"As an educator, I've always been driven by a desire to make important spiritual concepts more understandable and engaging for children," said author Linda Hryniszak. "With 'Simple Beginnings,' I hope to kindle the seeds of faith in young hearts and minds."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Hryniszak's gentle work offers a charming introduction to the life of Christ. This uplifting book will inspire readers of all ages to embrace the profound wisdom and timeless lessons at the heart of the Christian tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Simple Beginnings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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