Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Finding a Meaning" by Gillian Barratt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Finding a Meaning," a collection of heartfelt, hopeful poems written by Gillian Barratt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Finding a Meaning
In this heartfelt and deeply personal collection, the author explores life's challenges, hopes, losses and triumphs through the power of poetry. Inspired by the moving poem What's My Name, a piece written from the heart and dedicated to those affected by dementia, these poems reflect on the experiences that shape us and the questions that connect us all.
With compassion and honesty, the collection shines a light on important issues including dementia, M.E., resilience, love and the search for understanding in difficult times. Each poem invites readers to pause, reflect and discover their own meaning within the words.
Written with warmth, empathy and hope, Finding a Meaning is a thoughtful collection that celebrates the strength of the human spirit while encouraging optimism for the future.
Finding a Meaning
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882237 / 70 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.48 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FAMEANING
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GX4499S6
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In this heartfelt and deeply personal collection, the author explores life's challenges, hopes, losses and triumphs through the power of poetry. Inspired by the moving poem What's My Name, a piece written from the heart and dedicated to those affected by dementia, these poems reflect on the experiences that shape us and the questions that connect us all.
With compassion and honesty, the collection shines a light on important issues including dementia, M.E., resilience, love and the search for understanding in difficult times. Each poem invites readers to pause, reflect and discover their own meaning within the words.
Written with warmth, empathy and hope, Finding a Meaning is a thoughtful collection that celebrates the strength of the human spirit while encouraging optimism for the future.
Finding a Meaning
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882237 / 70 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.48 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FAMEANING
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GX4499S6
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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