Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Otherness: Memoirs of Paranormal Interaction" by Tim Watts
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Otherness: Memoirs of Paranormal Interaction," a collection of heartfelt, hopeful poems written by Tim Watts.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Otherness
The book asks: What if the paranormal is not an intrusion, but a lifelong education?
From childhood encounters with silent, doll-like beings to hidden ceremonies conducted by hooded figures, the author recounts a secret life lived between worlds. His experiences were never unpleasant but meticulously concealed beneath layers of dream and denial.
For decades he believed himself ordinary. Then, in 1994, a forgotten memory resurfaced that rewrote everything. A cave of wax-like walls. A crystal sphere revealing impossible visions. And a realisation that someone, or something, had been programming his mind.
Blending memoir, UFO encounter and spiritual inquiry, Otherness challenges the boundaries between dream and reality.
Are angels, aliens and folklore fragments of a single truth?
Is humanity being quietly prepared for something extraordinary?
Otherness is a story of preparation.
Otherness: Memoirs of Paranormal Interaction
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882183 / 204 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.3 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/OTHERNESS
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GT25JQ5D
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The book asks: What if the paranormal is not an intrusion, but a lifelong education?
From childhood encounters with silent, doll-like beings to hidden ceremonies conducted by hooded figures, the author recounts a secret life lived between worlds. His experiences were never unpleasant but meticulously concealed beneath layers of dream and denial.
For decades he believed himself ordinary. Then, in 1994, a forgotten memory resurfaced that rewrote everything. A cave of wax-like walls. A crystal sphere revealing impossible visions. And a realisation that someone, or something, had been programming his mind.
Blending memoir, UFO encounter and spiritual inquiry, Otherness challenges the boundaries between dream and reality.
Are angels, aliens and folklore fragments of a single truth?
Is humanity being quietly prepared for something extraordinary?
Otherness is a story of preparation.
Otherness: Memoirs of Paranormal Interaction
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882183 / 204 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.3 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/OTHERNESS
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GT25JQ5D
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories