Stronghold Systems Introduces Deployable Ballistic Shelters for Schools
Demonstrations currently being scheduled for company's Tustin, Calif. showroom.
Tustin, CA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stronghold Systems is announcing a new deployable ballistic shelter (DBS) system, offering in-classroom protection during the first critical minutes of a lockdown emergency.
Stronghold's DBS pairs classroom protection units with in-room and front office visibility and control. Each classroom unit remains stowed out of the way during normal daily use and can be rapidly deployed to create a protected space for students and staff. It’s designed to be an integral addition to existing school safety plans and provide protection until emergency response personnel arrives.
“We know that schools take security very seriously and have multiple, sophisticated safety layers already in place,” said Tim Burnham, CEO of Stronghold Systems. “Stronghold is designed to complement existing security measures with an added layer of concealment and protection where teachers and students already are.”
The Stronghold DBS is composed of protective panels made of UL752 level 8- ballistic fiberglass, rated to resist multiple rifle rounds. The DBS uses a synchronized multi-motor system to move the ballistic panels into position in less than 20 seconds.
Additionally, it can support approved campus safety workflows, but does not depend on building power, campus network connectivity, or third-party integrations to perform its core in-room protective functions.
“Stronghold’s system is a welcome addition to the school safety landscape,” said Brett Zimmerman, a former assistant sheriff and SWAT team commander. “I’ve been involved in situations when every second counts, and I see adding a physical protection layer inside classrooms as a serious concept worth evaluating.”
Stronghold Systems is currently inviting Southern California schools to participate in pilot evaluations of the DBS.
About Stronghold Systems:
Based in Southern California, Stronghold Systems develops deployable in-classroom physical protection systems for schools. Stronghold DBS is designed to strengthen layered school safety plans by adding room-level protection during the critical minutes between alert and response, while preserving normal classroom use and providing authorized local or centralized control, readiness visibility, and campus-wide coordination. For additional information on the company, please visit www.strongholdsystems.com or call (877) 415-1307.
Stronghold's DBS pairs classroom protection units with in-room and front office visibility and control. Each classroom unit remains stowed out of the way during normal daily use and can be rapidly deployed to create a protected space for students and staff. It’s designed to be an integral addition to existing school safety plans and provide protection until emergency response personnel arrives.
“We know that schools take security very seriously and have multiple, sophisticated safety layers already in place,” said Tim Burnham, CEO of Stronghold Systems. “Stronghold is designed to complement existing security measures with an added layer of concealment and protection where teachers and students already are.”
The Stronghold DBS is composed of protective panels made of UL752 level 8- ballistic fiberglass, rated to resist multiple rifle rounds. The DBS uses a synchronized multi-motor system to move the ballistic panels into position in less than 20 seconds.
Additionally, it can support approved campus safety workflows, but does not depend on building power, campus network connectivity, or third-party integrations to perform its core in-room protective functions.
“Stronghold’s system is a welcome addition to the school safety landscape,” said Brett Zimmerman, a former assistant sheriff and SWAT team commander. “I’ve been involved in situations when every second counts, and I see adding a physical protection layer inside classrooms as a serious concept worth evaluating.”
Stronghold Systems is currently inviting Southern California schools to participate in pilot evaluations of the DBS.
About Stronghold Systems:
Based in Southern California, Stronghold Systems develops deployable in-classroom physical protection systems for schools. Stronghold DBS is designed to strengthen layered school safety plans by adding room-level protection during the critical minutes between alert and response, while preserving normal classroom use and providing authorized local or centralized control, readiness visibility, and campus-wide coordination. For additional information on the company, please visit www.strongholdsystems.com or call (877) 415-1307.
Contact
Here and Now Public RerlationsContact
David Migdal
201-602-2910
www.strongholdsystems.com
David Migdal
201-602-2910
www.strongholdsystems.com
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