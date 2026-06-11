Recent Release, "Abandon," from Page Publishing Author Barbara Polan, is a Gripping Murder Mystery Following a Breast Cancer Survivor's Pursuit of Justice
Byfield, MA, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Polan has completed a new book, "Abandon" that follows the story of a breast cancer survivor who blew up her life, divorcing her beloved husband and abandoning her successful career as an architect, to accommodate her likely early death. When she discovers that her brother has been murdered, she finds that she's the chief suspect.
The author's compelling personal journey has imbued her writing with raw emotion and hard-earned wisdom. After a lifetime of aspiring to be a professional author, Barbara Polan retired from her day job to focus on editing the murder mysteries she had written over the years. A stroke 15 years ago prompted her to self-publish a memoir about her recovery, which now motivates her to revisit her earlier works.
"Abandon" by Barbara Polan is a captivating tale of resilience, as the protagonist navigates yet another threat in her life while fighting to clear her name. Readers will be enthralled by this suspenseful mystery and inspired by the protagonist's unwavering determination.
"As a stroke survivor, I understand the profound impact a life-threatening illness can have on one's priorities and relationships," said author Barbara Polan. "With 'Abandon,' I wanted to explore how such a trauma might propel someone to make drastic choices, only to have those decisions further complicate an already difficult situation."
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Polan's insightful work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of one woman's journey through adversity. This gripping novel is sure to captivate audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Abandon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's compelling personal journey has imbued her writing with raw emotion and hard-earned wisdom. After a lifetime of aspiring to be a professional author, Barbara Polan retired from her day job to focus on editing the murder mysteries she had written over the years. A stroke 15 years ago prompted her to self-publish a memoir about her recovery, which now motivates her to revisit her earlier works.
"Abandon" by Barbara Polan is a captivating tale of resilience, as the protagonist navigates yet another threat in her life while fighting to clear her name. Readers will be enthralled by this suspenseful mystery and inspired by the protagonist's unwavering determination.
"As a stroke survivor, I understand the profound impact a life-threatening illness can have on one's priorities and relationships," said author Barbara Polan. "With 'Abandon,' I wanted to explore how such a trauma might propel someone to make drastic choices, only to have those decisions further complicate an already difficult situation."
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Polan's insightful work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of one woman's journey through adversity. This gripping novel is sure to captivate audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Abandon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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