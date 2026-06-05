Recent Release, "Paradise Lost," from Page Publishing Author Denzel Suitt, Explores the Cosmic Rebellion That Forever Altered Heaven, Earth, and Mankind's Fate
Jersey City, NJ, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denzel Suitt has completed a new book, "Paradise Lost: The First Rebellion," an epic reimagining of the oldest tale of good and evil that unfolds before Eden and the creation of mankind. The narrative chronicles a war in Heaven itself, beginning when God's brightest angel, Haylel, is touched by the Endless and becomes consumed by hunger and pride. What starts as a struggle against creatures of Chaos spirals into a cosmic rebellion as angels question their purpose, armies fracture, and the seeds of ambition spread like wildfire. At the center of this celestial upheaval stands Adam, a child of dust called from Eden to wield arms against machines of destruction that no angel can withstand.
Suitt's journey to this novel began in childhood, when he discovered creative writing as both a refuge and a calling while growing up in foster care. Through storytelling, he transformed his most complex emotions into worlds far larger than the circumstances surrounding him. That same impulse to build meaning from struggle now defines his work, as he blends scripture, myth, and poetic prose to examine faith, choice, and humanity's resilience across multiple creative endeavors.
“Paradise Lost” delves into profound themes of rebellion, free will, and the tragic consequences of ambition. Readers will discover an enthralling saga where paradise itself hangs in the balance, exploring what happens when even the brightest among us fall prey to pride. The narrative demands much of its audience—asking them to confront eternal questions about purpose, loyalty, and the cost of defying divine order in a universe shaped by will and intention.
"I wanted to create a story that doesn't simply retell the familiar narrative, but interrogates it—to show the rebellion not as inevitable, but as a choice made by beings capable of choosing otherwise," said author Denzel Suitt. "This is a saga about how paradise is lost, but also about how that loss becomes the foundation for everything that follows."
Published by Page Publishing, Denzel Suitt's ambitious work transports readers into an imaginative cosmos where myth and scripture collide with epic fantasy. This novel will captivate anyone seeking stories of eternal struggle and the profound consequences of free will.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Paradise Lost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Suitt's journey to this novel began in childhood, when he discovered creative writing as both a refuge and a calling while growing up in foster care. Through storytelling, he transformed his most complex emotions into worlds far larger than the circumstances surrounding him. That same impulse to build meaning from struggle now defines his work, as he blends scripture, myth, and poetic prose to examine faith, choice, and humanity's resilience across multiple creative endeavors.
“Paradise Lost” delves into profound themes of rebellion, free will, and the tragic consequences of ambition. Readers will discover an enthralling saga where paradise itself hangs in the balance, exploring what happens when even the brightest among us fall prey to pride. The narrative demands much of its audience—asking them to confront eternal questions about purpose, loyalty, and the cost of defying divine order in a universe shaped by will and intention.
"I wanted to create a story that doesn't simply retell the familiar narrative, but interrogates it—to show the rebellion not as inevitable, but as a choice made by beings capable of choosing otherwise," said author Denzel Suitt. "This is a saga about how paradise is lost, but also about how that loss becomes the foundation for everything that follows."
Published by Page Publishing, Denzel Suitt's ambitious work transports readers into an imaginative cosmos where myth and scripture collide with epic fantasy. This novel will captivate anyone seeking stories of eternal struggle and the profound consequences of free will.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Paradise Lost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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