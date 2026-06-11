Recent Release, "The Two Tall Black Basketball Brothers," from Page Publishing Author Larry Toles, is a Heartwarming Story of Faith, Family, and Triumph
Fabens, TX, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Larry Toles has completed a new book, "The Two Tall Black Basketball Brothers" — a charming tale of two brothers who, despite facing challenges, use their God-given gifts and wisdom to live happy, fulfilling lives. The author weaves a gentle, uplifting narrative that will delight readers of all ages.
Toles' background as a gifted athlete, musician, and soldier has imbued his writing with a unique perspective. His deeply personal experiences have shaped him into a thoughtful, insightful storyteller.
"The Two Tall Black Basketball Brothers" by Larry Toles explores themes of spirituality, perseverance, and the power of family bonds. Readers will be inspired by the brothers' unwavering faith and their determination to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dreams. This delightful work offers a glimpse into a world where compassion, hope, and the grace of God triumph.
"As a person of faith, I've been blessed with an array of life experiences that have profoundly shaped my outlook," said author Larry Toles. "It is my sincere hope that readers will find solace, wisdom, and joy in the journey of these two remarkable brothers."
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Toles's uplifting work offers readers a heartwarming and spiritually enriching experience. This stirring tale is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Two Tall Black Basketball Brothers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Toles' background as a gifted athlete, musician, and soldier has imbued his writing with a unique perspective. His deeply personal experiences have shaped him into a thoughtful, insightful storyteller.
"The Two Tall Black Basketball Brothers" by Larry Toles explores themes of spirituality, perseverance, and the power of family bonds. Readers will be inspired by the brothers' unwavering faith and their determination to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dreams. This delightful work offers a glimpse into a world where compassion, hope, and the grace of God triumph.
"As a person of faith, I've been blessed with an array of life experiences that have profoundly shaped my outlook," said author Larry Toles. "It is my sincere hope that readers will find solace, wisdom, and joy in the journey of these two remarkable brothers."
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Toles's uplifting work offers readers a heartwarming and spiritually enriching experience. This stirring tale is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Two Tall Black Basketball Brothers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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