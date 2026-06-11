Recent Release, "Mahr," from Page Publishing Author Mike Cunningham, Tells the Tale of an Extraordinary Life Forged Through Resilience and Vision in Early America
Houston, TX, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Cunningham has completed his debut novel, "Mahr": The Story, a richly layered narrative set in the late 1780s that unfolds through the eyes of a devoted caregiver tending to the protagonist during his recovery. The story begins as Mahr recounts his remarkable life, beginning with a pivotal morning when his mother, Panunka—the tribal chief's daughter and the family's provider—vanishes during a fishing expedition. Consumed by anguish, young Mahr embarks on a transformative journey that will define not only his own destiny but also the futures of countless others.
Cunningham brings authentic depth to this historical saga, drawing from decades of professional achievement and creative vision. After serving six years in the military, he pursued graduate studies in landscape architecture, a discipline he practiced for forty-five years while designing acclaimed parks and outdoor spaces and teaching design at the local junior college. His background in creating meaningful environments and understanding human communities infuses "Mahr" with credible, nuanced storytelling that honors both historical context and personal growth.
Through this engrossing narrative, readers will discover Mahr's adventurous path—one marked by perseverance, cultural wisdom, and forward-thinking ideals. His accomplishments culminate in the establishment of a visionary settlement on land granted by Meriwether Lewis, a community built upon progressive principles that his family and fellow settlers embrace with genuine enthusiasm. The novel explores profound themes of loss and redemption, community building, and the enduring human spirit in the face of uncertainty.
"Writing this story allowed me to honor the resilience of early settlers and indigenous peoples whose lives shaped our nation," said author Mike Cunningham. "Through Mahr's journey, I wanted to show how one person's determination can forge a legacy that transcends generations."
Published by Page Publishing, Mike Cunningham's gripping work offers readers an immersive exploration of American frontier life and the transformative power of vision. This historical narrative resonates with anyone who appreciates tales of courage, community, and the pursuit of meaningful purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mahr" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Cunningham brings authentic depth to this historical saga, drawing from decades of professional achievement and creative vision. After serving six years in the military, he pursued graduate studies in landscape architecture, a discipline he practiced for forty-five years while designing acclaimed parks and outdoor spaces and teaching design at the local junior college. His background in creating meaningful environments and understanding human communities infuses "Mahr" with credible, nuanced storytelling that honors both historical context and personal growth.
Through this engrossing narrative, readers will discover Mahr's adventurous path—one marked by perseverance, cultural wisdom, and forward-thinking ideals. His accomplishments culminate in the establishment of a visionary settlement on land granted by Meriwether Lewis, a community built upon progressive principles that his family and fellow settlers embrace with genuine enthusiasm. The novel explores profound themes of loss and redemption, community building, and the enduring human spirit in the face of uncertainty.
"Writing this story allowed me to honor the resilience of early settlers and indigenous peoples whose lives shaped our nation," said author Mike Cunningham. "Through Mahr's journey, I wanted to show how one person's determination can forge a legacy that transcends generations."
Published by Page Publishing, Mike Cunningham's gripping work offers readers an immersive exploration of American frontier life and the transformative power of vision. This historical narrative resonates with anyone who appreciates tales of courage, community, and the pursuit of meaningful purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mahr" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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