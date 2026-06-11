Recent Release, "The Girl With The Sapphire Eyes," from Page Publishing Author Linda Sutton Jones, Explores Faith and Forgiveness Transforming a Shattered Life
Ernul, NC, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Sutton Jones has completed a new book, "The Girl With The Sapphire Eyes," which follows Lance as he navigates the turbulent aftermath of devastating loss. What begins as an innocent, wholesome existence—a close-knit family and a marriage to his one true love—spirals into an agonizing series of trials that test the very foundation of his faith and commitment. As secrets emerge and shame threatens to pull his family apart, Lance must choose between surrendering to despair or fighting to reclaim what he has lost.
Drawing from her own profound experiences, Jones crafts a narrative grounded in genuine wisdom about suffering and redemption. Having grown up in rural North Carolina on her family's farm, surrounded by her parents' Christian values and their legacy of love and integrity, she brings authenticity to every page. Her fifty-five-year marriage to her longtime sweetheart Linwood, along with her decades of service in her church and community, have instilled in her a deep conviction about the transformative power of God's grace.
In "The Girl With The Sapphire Eyes," readers will discover how forgiveness becomes the path to healing. Alongside Lance's struggle, Abby faces her own battles, yet neither walks their journey alone. Jones's account invites readers to witness how spiritual renewal can break the cycle of shame and restore broken relationships, ultimately showing that through faith, hope emerges from the darkest chapters of our lives.
"I wanted to write a story that reflects the real struggles people face while also offering the message that God's love is always available to us," said author Linda Sutton Jones. "My own family's journey has taught me that forgiveness and faith can mend even the deepest wounds."
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Sutton Jones's stirring work offers solace to those navigating their own seasons of loss. Readers will find encouragement to embrace both divine love and human compassion as sources of restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "The Girl With The Sapphire Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from her own profound experiences, Jones crafts a narrative grounded in genuine wisdom about suffering and redemption. Having grown up in rural North Carolina on her family's farm, surrounded by her parents' Christian values and their legacy of love and integrity, she brings authenticity to every page. Her fifty-five-year marriage to her longtime sweetheart Linwood, along with her decades of service in her church and community, have instilled in her a deep conviction about the transformative power of God's grace.
In "The Girl With The Sapphire Eyes," readers will discover how forgiveness becomes the path to healing. Alongside Lance's struggle, Abby faces her own battles, yet neither walks their journey alone. Jones's account invites readers to witness how spiritual renewal can break the cycle of shame and restore broken relationships, ultimately showing that through faith, hope emerges from the darkest chapters of our lives.
"I wanted to write a story that reflects the real struggles people face while also offering the message that God's love is always available to us," said author Linda Sutton Jones. "My own family's journey has taught me that forgiveness and faith can mend even the deepest wounds."
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Sutton Jones's stirring work offers solace to those navigating their own seasons of loss. Readers will find encouragement to embrace both divine love and human compassion as sources of restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "The Girl With The Sapphire Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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